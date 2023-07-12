MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members held discussion on a proposed resolution on policy and procedures to transfer preliminary water allocations to domestic use.
District Counsel Michael Pearce introduced the draft resolution and noted the goal of the policy is for the district to facilitate water not being put to use be put to beneficial use on other land within the district.
"This is a market-based, willing buyer, willing seller approach," he said. "We try to discourage people from attempting to buy up water and just sit on it for future profit. If somebody needs water for a near-term use this policy will suit that purpose."
The draft resolution follows the basic format of two existing policies on agricultural water transfers and preliminary allocation transfers, Pearce said.
The resolution requires a 30-day public comment period before members may take action and due to the holiday, 30 days will not have elapsed before the regularly scheduled August meeting. Final review has been postponed to the regularly scheduled meeting in September.
Members also held brief discussion regarding the 2023 System Conservation Agreement.
The final draft of a proposed termination agreement of the previous conservation agreement was approved by board members two months ago, Pearce said. Assuming no material changes in the current letter from Bureau of Reclamation, the board can expect to execute it and return it to the BOR. The district would expect to see the new contract with the BOR within a week or two, which is the triggering event on payments owed from the previous system conservation payments.
The Bureau of Reclamation system conservation program reimburses for conserved water on deliberately fallowed land, not farmed or cultivated.
In action items, members approved the final commercial water allocation application for Jack in the Box, 5214 Highway 95, as well as granting a 12-month extension for 77 lots for 26.18-acre-feet of water for Fort Mohave Air Park.
Members also approved the transfers of a 0.50-acre feet of water and a 0.46-acre feet of water allocations from Suzanne Evans' agricultural contract to domestic use on two lots in Section 09.
An acre foot of water is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre of land to the depth of one foot, approximately 325,851 gallons. An acre-foot of water can supply enough water to support two households for one year.
In addition to reviewing the balance sheet as of May 31, members heard the staff reports on district water use, which totaled 1,989 acre-feet, of which 1,421 acre-feet was agricultural. Members also heard the BOR Lower Colorado Water Supply report, which showed as of July 10, Lake Powell at 41% full and Lake Mead at 31% full.
