MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members held discussion on a proposed resolution on policy and procedures to transfer preliminary water allocations to domestic use.

District Counsel Michael Pearce introduced the draft resolution and noted the goal of the policy is for the district to facilitate water not being put to use be put to beneficial use on other land within the district.

