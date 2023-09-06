Irrigation channel.jpg

On Tuesday, the MVIDD Board approved Resolution 2023-03, governing district policy and procedures to transfer Preliminary Water Allocation to Domestic Use.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board approved Tuesday a resolution allowing the transfer of preliminary water allocation to domestic use.

The resolution establishes new and explicit policy and procedures to provide for the orderly transfer of part of all of a preliminary allocation within the district, if the holder of that preliminary allocation desires to transfer it to a third party for a new use.

