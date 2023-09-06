MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board approved Tuesday a resolution allowing the transfer of preliminary water allocation to domestic use.
The resolution establishes new and explicit policy and procedures to provide for the orderly transfer of part of all of a preliminary allocation within the district, if the holder of that preliminary allocation desires to transfer it to a third party for a new use.
An inventory of water allocated to users in the district shows MVIDD has allocated water very close to the maximum amount of water it may divert. In August 2022, the board voted to suspend all new allocations of water within the district. The resolution noted a demand for water remained, but the district has no unallocated water to allocate.
MVIDD staff and counsel noted there had been no public comment on the resolution.
"This resolution is an effort by the district to allow allocations of water to lands within the district for urban uses that are not being used for whatever reason," said Michael Pearce, board counsel. "We just thought that if there are people interested in moving those allocations to lands that are more developable, it would assist economic development of the Valley — our limited experience to date with the agricultural transfers indicates that this is a good thing for the district and that people are willing to engage in these types of transactions and move water around to where it's best needed."
The resolution also provides an 8% cutback to the district and transfer fees to cover administrative costs, he said.
Staff reported August's 24-month projection for Lake Mead by Bureau of Reclamation. Lake Mead is currently 34% full and will operate in a level one position, an improvement on the level two position it was in last year.
Thanks to conservation efforts by MVIDD and others, all water orders will be met, which is good news for the district for one year, Pearce said.
Members also approved two requests to transfer water, including a request to transfer one-acre foot of water from Jeremiah Perkins AG contract 2015-02 to Academy of Building Industries, 1547 E. Lipan Blvd., to provide water for the school's new building expansion.
Also approved was a request to transfer 38.19-acre feet of water from Green Acres Mohave AG Contract 2009-01C to Coyote Run, Tract 4176. Board Member Perry Muscelli, owner of Green Acres, recused himself from the discussion and the vote.
Members approved engagement of Land IQ, an agricultural science and remote sensing company, for 2024 system conservation analysis including consumptive use calculations at $4,280, crop mapping at $3,690, identification of participating acreage a $1,480, and documentation of methods and results at $5,280, for a total cost of $16,000.
The board also unanimously approved a voter registration application from Thomas Habermel, Division II, AG Contract 2022-01.
The election date for Division III Director, currently held by Chairman Charles ("Chip") Sherrill is Nov. 14, 2023.
