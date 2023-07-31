MVIDD logo

MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District Board members will discuss and take possible action Tuesday on proposed long-term system conservation contributions to Lake Mead.

The regularly scheduled public meeting begins at 2 p.m., but as indicated on the agenda, members may vote to go into executive session, which is not open to the public, to discuss certain matters. The board will reconvene in open session at 4 p.m. through Microsoft Teams, meeting ID: 229 759 307 730, passcode xwYvkg or by audio-only call in at +1-928-377-5844,,154100594#, phone conference ID: 154 100 594#.

