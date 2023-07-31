MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District Board members will discuss and take possible action Tuesday on proposed long-term system conservation contributions to Lake Mead.
The regularly scheduled public meeting begins at 2 p.m., but as indicated on the agenda, members may vote to go into executive session, which is not open to the public, to discuss certain matters. The board will reconvene in open session at 4 p.m. through Microsoft Teams, meeting ID: 229 759 307 730, passcode xwYvkg or by audio-only call in at +1-928-377-5844,,154100594#, phone conference ID: 154 100 594#.
The funding opportunity through Department of the Interior previously established a short-term program that was converted to a long-term program in 2022.
The program invites proposals for long-term durable system efficiency improvement projects that will result in water conservation benefitting the Lower Colorado River System and its water users. The program is open to Colorado River water delivery contract or entitlement holders and Central Arizona Project water delivery contract or sub-contract holders.
Members will also host discussion only on the 2023 System Conservation Agreement between MVIDD and Bureau of Reclamation to implement the Lower Colorado Conservation program.
MVIDD submitted to BOR a LC Conservation Program proposal in Nov. 2022, to make available a portion of MVIDD's water entitlement for the LC Conservation program in exchange for financial compensation. MVIDD agrees to forego irrigation water deliveries and fallow acres of irrigated farmland in calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025, allowing the system conservation water to remain in Lake Mead as Colorado River System water.
Members also will discuss and take possible action regarding proposed amendment to Arizona State Statute 45-596, which prohibits a person from drilling a well or deepen an existing well to pump Colorado river water without filing notice of intention to drill or obtaining a permit with the director. The proposed amendment, § 45-596.01, requires the additional information include proof that the director determined that the person has the legal right to use Colorado river water.
Also on the agenda for discussion only for review and comment on Resolution 2023-03, a resolution establishing policy and procedures for the transfer of preliminary allocations of water for domestic use.
Members will also review and take possible action on approval of participation by the general manager in Arizona State University's Water Management Certificate program.
In addition to presenting budget versus actual year-to-date profit and loss statement, the P&L statement for June 2023 and the June 30 balance sheet, staff will present reports on district water use, BOR's Lower Colorado Water Supply and general information to update board members.
