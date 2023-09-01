MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members will discuss and take possible action on a resolution governing district policy and procedures to transfer preliminary water allocation to domestic use.
As indicated on the agenda, the Drainage District may vote to go into executive session to discuss with legal counsel items on the agenda. Executive sessions are not open to the public. No action is taken by the board while in executive session. The board will reconvene in open session via the teleconference link beginning at 4 p.m.
Resolution 2023-03, Policy and Procedures to transfer Preliminary Water Allocation to Domestic Use has been posted since February on the district's website for public comment.
The resolution establishes new and explicit policy and procedures to provide for the orderly transfer of part of all of a preliminary allocation within the district, if the holder of that preliminary allocation desires to transfer it to a third party for a new use.
Over the past year, the District has undertaken a comprehensive inventory of water allocated to users within the district, which shows the district has allocated water very close to the maximum amount of water the district may divert. In August 2022, the board voted to suspend all new allocations of water within the district.
The proposed resolution notes there remains a demand for additional water for domestic use within the district, but the district has no unallocated water to allocate.
District policy allows a preliminary allocation to be reallocated to a different portion of the original project or to another project owned by the same person or entity that holds the preliminary allocation. MVIDD has not yet approved transfers of preliminary allocations to third parties.
Members will also discuss and take possible action on two requests to transfer water, including a request to transfer 1-acre foot of water from Jeremiah Perkins AG contract 2015-02 in Section 25 to Academy of Building Industries, 1547 E. Lipan Blvd., and a request to transfer 38.19-acre feet of water from Green Acres Mohave AG Contract 2009-01C to Coyote Run, Tract 4176.
Also on the agenda for the board to consider and take possible action on a voter registration application from Thomas Habermel, Division II, AG Contract 2022-01.
The election date for Division III Director, currently held by Chairman Charles ("Chip") Sherrill is November 14, 2023.
The qualifications for becoming an elector of the district are governed by Arizona statutes, Arizona Supreme Court rulings, and MVIDD policy, which include the requirements that an elector own commercially farmed for profit agricultural land within the district for at least 90 days preceding the election and which must be actively cultivated three out of every five years in order to keep elector status.
The land must have an agricultural water entitlement within the district and the minimum number of agricultural land acres must be 10 acres for permanent crops and 15 acres for seasonal crops. Non-contiguous parcels of less than the required acreage must be managed and operated as one operation to qualify as the minimum total acreage. High density crops have additional requirements.
The elector must also have resided continuously within the county for six months and be at least eighteen years old.
Board members will also consider and take possible action on engagement of Land IQ, an agricultural science and remote sensing company, for 2024 system conservation analysis including consumptive use calculations, crop mapping, and documentation.
