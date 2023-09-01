Irrigation channel.jpg

MVIDD Board will take possible action Tuesday on Resolution 2023-03, governing district policy and procedures to transfer Preliminary Water Allocation to Domestic Use.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members will discuss and take possible action on a resolution governing district policy and procedures to transfer preliminary water allocation to domestic use.

The district's regularly scheduled board meeting begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, via teleconference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89220421086?pwd=dld6RWNodmplbDE2cjUrUkpIemNHdz0 9, Meeting ID: 892 2042 1086 and passcode: 114350.

