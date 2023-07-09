MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members will review and discuss a proposed amendment to an Arizona statute that a person filing a notice of intention to drill a well that will pump Colorado River water include proof that the person has the legal right to use Colorado River water.
The proposed amendment to Arizona Statute 45-596 would require in addition to the information required by the statute, for any notice of intention to drill a well located within the city limits of a city or town in a county adjacent to the Colorado River which holds an entitlement to Colorado River water, the person filing the notice of intention will include a statement from the city or town that it does not object to the issuance of a drill permit.
Executive sessions are not open to the public. No action is taken by the board while in executive session. The board will reconvene in open session via the teleconference link beginning at 4 p.m.
Also on the agenda for review and discussion is Resolution 2023-03, Policy and Procedures to transfer Preliminary Water Allocation to Domestic Use, prior to a discussion-only item regarding an application to transfer preliminary water allocation to domestic use.
Over the past year, the District has undertaken a comprehensive inventory of water allocated to users within the district, which shows the district has allocated water very close to the maximum amount of water the district may divert, and in August 2022, the board voted to suspend all new allocations of water within the district.
The proposed resolution notes there remains a demand for additional water for domestic use within the district, but the district has no unallocated water to allocate.
District policy allows a preliminary allocation to be reallocated to a different portion of the original project or to another project owned by the same person or entity that holds the preliminary allocation. MVIDD has not yet approved transfers of preliminary allocations to third parties.
The resolution establishes new and explicit policy and procedures to provide for the orderly transfer of part of all of a preliminary allocation within the district, if the holder of that preliminary allocation desires to transfer it to a third party for a new use.
Board members will also consider a number of requests to transfer agricultural water to domestic use.
Members will also discuss and take possible action on a number of requests to transfer agricultural water to domestic use, in addition to considering a request for the final commercial water allocation for the Jack in the Box, No. 1635, 5214 Highway 95. Members will consider and take possible action on a request for an extension for 77 lots in Fort Mohave Airport for 26.18-acre feet of water.
Staff reports will include general information to update board members on District water use and the Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Water Supply Report, in addition to District profit and loss budget statements versus actual year to date, for the month of May 2023 and the balance sheet as of May 31, 2023.
