MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District board members will review and discuss a proposed amendment to an Arizona statute that a person filing a notice of intention to drill a well that will pump Colorado River water include proof that the person has the legal right to use Colorado River water.

The proposed amendment to Arizona Statute 45-596 would require in addition to the information required by the statute, for any notice of intention to drill a well located within the city limits of a city or town in a county adjacent to the Colorado River which holds an entitlement to Colorado River water, the person filing the notice of intention will include a statement from the city or town that it does not object to the issuance of a drill permit.

