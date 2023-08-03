MOHAVE VALLEY — The long-awaited Lower Colorado System Conservation Agreement between the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District and Bureau of Reclamation is in its final stages.
Staff and district counsel updated members on the status of the agreement during Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.
BOR received the signed contract from MVIDD last Friday and is awaiting final signature, said Kerri Hatz, MVIDD general manager.
MVIDD counsel Michael Pearce told members he addressed minor technical corrections with BOR over the weekend and that BOR staff agreed to make the corrections before it was submitted for signature. Once the regional director signs the agreement, it is in its final form.
MVIDD submitted to BOR a Lower Colorado Conservation Program proposal in November 2022, to make available a portion of MVIDD's water entitlement for the LC Conservation program in exchange for financial compensation. For fallowing in 2023, BOR will pay MVIDD a total payment calculated by multiplying $400 per acre foot times the estimated volume in acre-feet on a consumptive use basis of system conservation water.
An acre foot is the volume of water that would cover one acre to a depth of one foot.
System conservation water means Colorado River water that is conserved by MVIDD under the conservation agreement and left in Lake Mead to benefit the Colorado River System.
MVIDD agreed to forego irrigation water deliveries and fallow acres of irrigated farmland in calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025, allowing the system conservation water to remain in Lake Mead as Colorado River System water. MVIDD can rotate fields as needed for cropping purposes, as long as substitute equivalent fallowed acres are maintained and verified by BOR.
The signed agreement will allow MVIDD to get contracts to farmers who began fallowing acreage this year and have waited more than seven months for compensation, said Chip Sherrell, MVIDD board president.
"Better late than never," he said. "We'll go from there and keep everyone informed."
Members also instructed staff to work with MVIDD counsel to draft a letter of interest to Department of Interior in exploring a funding opportunity for voluntary participation in the Lower Colorado Basing Conservation and Efficiency Program. Applications were originally due in July but extended to August 19.
The program invites proposals for long-term durable system efficiency improvement projects that will result in water conservation benefitting the Lower Colorado River System and its water users. The program is open to Colorado River water delivery contract or entitlement holders.
"We're leaders in this district on water conservation, and we should support it," said Vince Vasquez, Division II director.
MVIDD's proposed Resolution 2023-03, a resolution establishing policy and procedures for the transfer of preliminary allocations of water for domestic use has received no negative comments, Sherrill said.
"It's received no comments at all."
Sherrill encouraged district members to read and comment before the item comes before the board again at September's meeting.
Members also agreed to write a letter of recommendation and approved a request by the irrigation district's general manager to enroll in a nine month water management certificate program through Arizona State University Phoenix.
