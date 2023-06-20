John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017

   

FILE - Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017. An effort to disbar Eastman, who devised ways to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat the 2020 election, will begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Eastman is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar of California in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
 Susan Walsh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Tuesday in arguing that Eastman be disbarred.

Eastman's attorney countered that his client never intended to steal the election, but was considering ways to delay electoral-vote counting so states could investigate allegations of voting improprieties. Trump's claims of fraud were roundly rejected by courts, including by judges the Republican appointed.

