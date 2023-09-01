Police searching through desert

In this June 14 photo, Bullhead City Police officers return from the desert after pursuing a disorderly conduct suspect by foot. The department is facing hiring needs, along with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and agencies nationwide.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

MOHAVE VALLEY — At the beginning of August, Mohave Valley Elementary School District Superintendent Cole Young had a three-year grant to hire a school safety officer.

However, he had one major problem: there was no one to hire for the position.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.