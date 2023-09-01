MOHAVE VALLEY — At the beginning of August, Mohave Valley Elementary School District Superintendent Cole Young had a three-year grant to hire a school safety officer.
However, he had one major problem: there was no one to hire for the position.
"The issue is that the school safety officer has to be connected to a law enforcement agency. When we reached out to law enforcement agencies, they're already hurting for deputies, officers in Bullhead and the tribal police," Young told the MVESD governing board on Aug. 2. "They can't afford to give us anyone in that capacity."
It's a problem being felt throughout the nation, with multiple law enforcement agencies reporting staffing shortages since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
According to the Police Executive Research Forum, although hiring went up in 2022 compared to previous years, retention decreased — 2022 saw a 9% increase in resignations over the previous year and a 47% increase since 2019.
There are a wide variety of reasons why hiring and retention have become such a problem over the past three years.
"Negative media attention coupled with adverse changes within the retirement system have had a significant effect on recruitment," Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said in a letter to the editor, published today. "In addition, low wages have become a strong aspect and concern as many agencies look to recruit from the same pool of applicants."
Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department public information officer, pointed to research conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police that blames to generation differences, public image of law enforcement and hiring process challenges.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office patrols the entirety of Mohave County, which is the fifth largest county in the country. Not only is the county large — 13,470 square miles — but its population is growing.
"In 2017, we had roughly the same level of staffing that existed in 1997. During that same time frame, the population doubled as did our calls for service," Schuster said. "The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is expected to handle close to 54,000 calls for service this year."
Schuster, who has served in the sheriff's office for 33 years and has been elected sheriff since 2017, said he has been working hard to correct salary and compression issues.
Nonetheless, he recognized better wages offered in other agencies have greatly contributed to deputies and detention officers leaving MCSO.
Posted salaries for local law enforcement agencies are $28.61 to $37.35 hourly for MCSO deputies, $25.18 per hour for BCPD entry level officers, $28.56 to $41.17 for BCPD lateral officers.
According to Schuster, his agency, as of Aug. 30, had 12 vacancies for patrol deputies and 37 vacancies in the Adult Detention Facility, the county jail in Kingman.
West of MCSO's county seat headquarters, the BCPD is 7% down on police officers and about 25% down on full-time emergency services dispatchers.
"Thankfully, the Bullhead City Police Department is not struggling as bad as some other law enforcement agencies around the country to recruit and hire police officers and dispatchers," Fromelt said.
The police department, as of Aug. 6, had openings for six police officers, four full-time 911 dispatcher positions, four part-time 911 dispatcher positions, one Animal Care & Welfare officer position, four (part-time) park ranger positions and a transport officer.
The public doesn't usually see the effects of law enforcement under staffing, Fromelt said, since the primary effect is accumulated overtime costs.
"It does not decrease our service to the public," Fromelt said.
Schuster also faces a unique problem: his agency currently isn't authorized to hire anyone whatsoever.
On Aug. 21, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to freeze all general fund hiring in efforts to curb a $18.5 million deficit.
District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, whose district comprises Bullhead City, strongly opposed the hiring freeze on behalf of the sheriff's office.
"We went from having a solution that would have 100% funded law enforcement in this county — the thing we say is the most important part of government — to now talking about unfunding the police," Angius said.
Schuster, for his part, expressed confusion at the Board's decision to contemplate a hiring freeze so soon after approving a MCSO-friendly budget in July.
At the meeting, he said the sheriff's office was in the process of making offers to some applicants which they wouldn't be able to do now.
"This action was very unexpected and caught us off guard ... As it stands, we have the open positions and funding to hire today but are unable to do so as a result of this board action," Schuster said.
Future hires for MCSO now require board approval, the first round of which will be seen at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept 5.
Schuster will be asking for 13 deputy positions, two dispatcher positions, nine detention officers and four detention assistants.
Interestingly enough, the county is hosting a multi-government job fair on Sept. 7 in Kingman, but the event is restricted to grant-funded positions. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mohave County Administrative Building, 700 Beale St.
Meanwhile, in Mohave Valley, Young is still pursuing every alternative he can find to fill the SSO position before the district loses its grant funding.
"We're coming up with great alternatives," Young told the Daily News. "It's just a matter of finding one the law allows."
