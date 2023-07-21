Bullhead City Fire Department Btn. Chief Marvin McCabe and firefighters responded Thursday about 5:45 p.m. to reports of a gas meter fire in the 1800 block of Coral Isle Drive. No residents were injured and because the meter sits away from the home, the residence was not damaged in the blaze, officials said.
DK McDonald
BULLHEAD CITY — No one was injured when a home's gas meter caught fire Thursday.
Emergency crews responded about 5:45 p.m. to reports of a gas meter fire in the 1800 block of Coral Isle Drive.
"We were able to shut the gas off on the service side," said Btn. Chief Martin McCabe, Bullhead City Fire Department. "Luckily the meter was not near the house and so other than the chain link fence there were no exposures."
A neighbor reported a power outage just before the meter caught fire and created a fireball, McCabe said.
Both Southwest Gas and Mohave Electric crews were also dispatched to the scene.
