Happy Thursday, everyone! The new school year is in full swing, with kids and teachers alike across the Tri-state settling into their classrooms and adjusting to new environments, learning material, schedules and more. To celebrate, we are introducing a brand new feature to our Thursday editions of Mohave Valley Daily News.
A new school year always excited me as a kid. I got to pick out brand new folders and pencils, maybe some new tennis shoes depending on a growth spurt, and I always loved getting to meet new friends and teachers to spend the next year with. It sounds cheesy, but yes — the promise of learning and advancing to a new level was also exciting to me. I was driven to be the best of my class each year, from homework to large projects — especially when it came to any sort of reading or writing competition. (Was I a teacher’s pet? If you don’t know one, you are one, as the saying goes).
My love of reading has benefited me throughout my life and continues to do so today — which is helpful when it’s your job. My hope is that this new feature helps to instill a love of reading for anyone and everyone, not just our local students.
Breakfast Serials is a chapter-a-week series of one large story. Every Thursday, one chapter of a story will be published above our Shortcuts feature, followed by the next chapter the next week, and so on until we reach winter break. There will be one short break for Thanksgiving as well, but fear not — no chapters will be left behind. In the spring, we’ll have a brand new story to start.
This semester, we’re starting with a story written by Avi and illustrated by Timothy Bush called “S.O.R. Losers.” Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of Breakfast Serials:
Every kid is expected to play one sport a year at South Orange River Middle School. That’s why the school creates a soccer team for a bunch of boys who would rather work on computers, history and English. Not only are they not athletic, they don’t want to be on the team. School rules prevail however, so they must play. As the season begins, they lose games in hilariously amazing ways. As the losing continues, pressure mounts from schoolmates, faculty and family, to win. The boys struggle to be themselves both on and off the field, and by so doing, involve themselves in a sports story that is as wonderfully funny as it is unique, giving new meaning to the term, losers.
I hope you find the story engaging, funny and entertaining as we navigate it together. We’ll publish it online as well, allowing both our print and digital readers the opportunity to enjoy it together.
