Daisy Nelson

Happy Thursday, everyone! The new school year is in full swing, with kids and teachers alike across the Tri-state settling into their classrooms and adjusting to new environments, learning material, schedules and more. To celebrate, we are introducing a brand new feature to our Thursday editions of Mohave Valley Daily News.

S.O.R. Losers

"S.O.R. Losers" is a Breakfast Serial written by Avi and illustrated by Timothy Bush.

A new school year always excited me as a kid. I got to pick out brand new folders and pencils, maybe some new tennis shoes depending on a growth spurt, and I always loved getting to meet new friends and teachers to spend the next year with. It sounds cheesy, but yes — the promise of learning and advancing to a new level was also exciting to me. I was driven to be the best of my class each year, from homework to large projects — especially when it came to any sort of reading or writing competition. (Was I a teacher’s pet? If you don’t know one, you are one, as the saying goes).

