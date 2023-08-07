MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — While containment and suppression efforts at the York Fire have made significant gains on the massive wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve, the National Park Service has issued an official closure order in the burn area to protect members of the public.
The NPS said justifications for the order for the 93,000-acre fire area that spans northeastern San Bernardino County, California, and a portion of Clark County, Nevada, include the risk created by falling limbs and fire-damaged trees, impacted roads and sinkholes, burned-out bridges and other infrastructure, unstable burn structures that may contain hazardous materials, washed out roads following heavy rainfall that occurred in parts of the area last week and the continuing presence of fire crews, equipment and helicopter operations in the area.
"Do not travel into upper Caruthers Canyon," the Park Service said, referring to the ignition point of the fire that began in the New York Mountains on July 28.
The fire is considered 93% contained. Management has reverted from a multi-agency team to a local team and the personnel assigned to the fire, at one point at more than 400, stood at 290 as of Sunday morning.
"Firefighters successfully continue to extinguish any remaining heat o the fire's perimeter using minimmal impact suppression techniques," fire management said it its latest briefing. "Crews focused their efforts patrolling for hot spots and monitoring cooled areas."
Cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
