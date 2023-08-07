Fire closure map
National Park Service

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — While containment and suppression efforts at the York Fire have made significant gains on the massive wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve, the National Park Service has issued an official closure order in the burn area to protect members of the public.

The NPS said justifications for the order for the 93,000-acre fire area that spans northeastern San Bernardino County, California, and a portion of Clark County, Nevada, include the risk created by falling limbs and fire-damaged trees, impacted roads and sinkholes, burned-out bridges and other infrastructure, unstable burn structures that may contain hazardous materials, washed out roads following heavy rainfall that occurred in parts of the area last week and the continuing presence of fire crews, equipment and helicopter operations in the area.

