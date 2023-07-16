Lake Mead Las Vegas Boat Harbor

Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 5 in Boulder City.

 Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

BOULDER CITY — With Lake Mead water levels potentially dropping to 1,020 feet by 2027, the National Parks Service is looking at the best way to manage five of its boating ramp and marina areas under low water conditions.

A public comment period is open until Aug. 4 for the Environmental Assessment of three proposals for the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.

