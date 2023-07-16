BOULDER CITY — With Lake Mead water levels potentially dropping to 1,020 feet by 2027, the National Parks Service is looking at the best way to manage five of its boating ramp and marina areas under low water conditions.
A public comment period is open until Aug. 4 for the Environmental Assessment of three proposals for the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Information sessions were held in Boulder City and Kingman, along with a virtual info session, earlier in July.
It is the second round of public comment for the specific project; scoping sessions were held in 2022, garnering 1,049 public comments.
Most of the responses were from Nevada (735 comments), followed by California (162 comments), Arizona (69 comments) and Utah (17 comments).
“We are excited to move forward with the next phase of public engagement with our local communities and stakeholders,” acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier said. “We have received critical feedback to date, we have carefully considered what we have heard from you, and we look forward to working together to find the best path forward for preserving boating access.”
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is one of the most visited units in the National Park Service system, seeing more than 5.6 million visits in 2022. About 20% of visitors use ramps or marinas at Lake Mead for motorized recreational boating.
Previous low water planning, which called for building or extending new launch ramps at Callville Bay, Temple Bay, Hemenway Harbor, Echo Day and South Cove, only considered management up to lake levels of 1,050 feet.
The first of the three SLWAP alternative plans resemble what Lake Mead management is already doing: supporting concessioner-operated marinas and improving launching access at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay and Temple Bar, while maintaining primitive visitor access to Echo Bay and South Cove as capabilities allow.
The proposed plan outlines what levels NPS will close or stop extending launch ramps, if the launch ramps can be relocated and when closed ramps can reopen.
Preserving concessions at each area, if possible, is also a priority under the first alternative as is removing unused and abandoned buildings in each area.
The second alternative is much simpler: stop expanding the ramps and terminate all concessions contracts.
Rather than focus on recreation, the second alternative paints a picture of what will happen if the NPS is underfunded.
The final alternative is no action — NPS follows the guidelines established in 2019. Some of the previous guidelines are now known to be infeasible, such as extending and moving ramps in certain areas.
Common to all three plans is what happens if the facilities at each location runs out of water due to low lake levels.
The estimated costs of each alternative is $114,300,000 for the first alternative, $590,850 for the second alternative and $75,200,000 for the third alternative.
Of the five areas affected by the SLWAP, two belong to the Arizona side of Lake Mead: Temple Bay and South Cove.
Temple Bay offers one of the few on-the-water fueling docks on the eastern side of the lake and is a known spawning area for the endangered Razorback Sucker. Its concrete ramp has been closed since 2021, but a portable launch ramp is currently in place.
According to the EA, most Temple Bay visitors come for boating; Although it has picnic and camping areas, they are reportedly rarely used.
South Cove, found where the Colorado River leaves the Grand Canyon, has had its sole concrete dock closed since 2021, though a primitive launch ramp is being used to provide some motorized access to the lake. The EA noted an increase of illegal activity, such as the illegal creation of launch ramps in the area.
For documents and more information, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=111766.
Comments can be submitted at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/commentForm.cfm?documentID=130159.
Comments should address: 1) the purpose and need for action; 2) the environmental issues/impact topics analyzed; 3) opinions on the alternatives, including mitigation measures which could reduce potentially harmful effects; and 4) the information used to describe the affected environment and environmental consequences.
