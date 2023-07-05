OATMAN — Fifteen teams brought their yolks and dreams to downtown Oatman Tuesday for the 33rd annual Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.

Benji Briggs, 10, flipped expectations as the best egg fryer this year, carrying on the family tradition of cooking in a foiled-lined cardboard box with a clear cover.

Mark Brewer Showmanship award

Mark Brewer, of Bullhead City, took home the Showmanship prize with his "EW1042 Super Dooper Deluxe Egg Fryinator, Second Anniversary Edition" in Tuesday's 33rd annual Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.
Returning champion

Returning champion Andy DeLeon of Downey, California brought his winning solar cooking contraption of pvc pipe and a page sized print magnifier back to Tuesday's 33rd  annual Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry. This year his egg cooker Roger Nagel, 7, took home third place in the competition.
High heat

Pre-cook pan temperatures reached more than 275 degrees Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry. The high temp made returning champion Andy DeLeon's solar egg cooker a hot favorite to win, but in the end the egg cooked under the pvc and page sized print magnifier came in third place.

