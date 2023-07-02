2015 Oatman Egg Fry BrooklynnDotter.jpg

From the July 5, 2015 edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News: "Patience: Working against clouds and scattered rain, Brooklynn Dotter, 5, used a mirror and magnifying glass to attempt to fry an egg during the 25th annual Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry on Saturday. 'It's definitely a challenge,' said Melissa Dotter, Brooklynn's mother. 'We did it together last year, but this year she said she wanted to do it by herself. I'm just here for moral support.' (Staff photo by DK McDonald)"

OATMAN — An eggs-cellent tradition continues Tuesday with the Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.

The rules of the competition are simple: no fuel source other than the sun. There is only 15 minutes to cook the egg. And do not block the walkway to the Gold Rush Candy Shoppe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.