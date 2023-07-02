From the July 5, 2015 edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News: "Patience: Working against clouds and scattered rain, Brooklynn Dotter, 5, used a mirror and magnifying glass to attempt to fry an egg during the 25th annual Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry on Saturday. 'It's definitely a challenge,' said Melissa Dotter, Brooklynn's mother. 'We did it together last year, but this year she said she wanted to do it by herself. I'm just here for moral support.' (Staff photo by DK McDonald)"
From the July 7, 1993 edition of Mohave Valley Daily News: "Sunny side up and sizzlin': It was high noon on the sidewalks of Oatman on July 4th, when Steven Dickendasher accepted the challenge of the annual sidewalk egg fry. Dickendasher was one of dozens of egg fryers who withstood the 110 degree heat to be the fastest on the fry. (Staff photo by Robbie Robertson)"
From the July 5, 2009 edition of Mohave Valley Daily News: "Eric Schmidt of Cibola, Ariz., stands underneath his Fresnel lens cooking contraption at Saturday's Oatman Egg Fry. Schmidt won for best Egg; his sunny-side up egg was cooked to perfection in about a minute. (Staff photo by Heather Smathers)"
OATMAN — An eggs-cellent tradition continues Tuesday with the Fourth of July Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.
The rules of the competition are simple: no fuel source other than the sun. There is only 15 minutes to cook the egg. And do not block the walkway to the Gold Rush Candy Shoppe.
Beginning at 1 p.m., contestants get 15 minutes to harness the heat of the sun to fry an egg.
At the end of the 15 minutes, egg judges determine the "most done" egg and declare the winner.
That simple premise, now in its 33rd year, (there was no egg fry in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions), is sponsored annually by the Oatman Chamber of Commerce every July Fourth, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls.
This year, registration — which is free — begins at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Gold Rush Candy Shop, 241 Main Street, with the egg fry beginning at 1 p.m. There is no cost to enter the egg fry, the Chamber provides the egg and prizes are awarded for first, second and third places.
Still and traditionally, there is also a prize for the most creative solar egg-cooking device. Over the years, devices have included mirrors, magnifying glasses, aluminum foil and iron skillets — and on a 105 degree day in 1995, a contraption called a Frensel lens.
Named for French physicist Augustin Jean Fresnel, the thin, optical lens of many concentric rings amplify light and heat — to approximately 3,800 degrees — perfectly cooked an edible sunny-side up egg in about 60 seconds, securing a first place win for Eric Schmidt of Cibola, Arizona.
"My favorite part of the Egg Fry is the creativity," said Rachel Mursick, owner of Desert Dig-Ins and Oatman Chamber of Commerce member.
The rules have changed slightly over the years, but have never wavered from the idea that it's hot enough in Oatman to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
In 2007, former Oatman Chamber of Commerce president and then-board member Fred Eck noted that the competition no longer fried eggs directly on the sidewalk, "because it sticks and takes weeks to clean up."
The competition dates back to 1983, Eck said, when the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce was challenged to a similar contest by the chamber of commerce of Blythe, California, whose eggs fried 15 minutes faster than Bullhead's. Four years later, USA Today got permission from Eck and the Chamber to re-enact the egg fry competition.
What he didn't expect, Eck said at the time, was to see photos of the event on the front page of the national newspaper's weekend edition — or the negative publicity that followed, that highlighted the area's hot weather.
In 1990, the Oatman Chamber of Commerce agreed to give the egg fry another chance, this time in Oatman's historic downtown.
A mere four years later, the Daily News reported that CNN of Canada had a camera crew present to record events for Canadian viewers who, "may never have experienced 100-plus degree weather."
Since then, the competition has been featured in various national and international media outlets ranging from Discover Magazine, The Weather Channel and NPR to the Library of Congress and Smithsonian Magazine, drawing thousands of tourists to the historic mining town.
Grace Quiliei, owner of the Gold Rush Candy Shop, attributes the event's enduring popularity to one thing.
