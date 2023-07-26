Big Bend Water Shortage

The existing Big Bend Water District water storage tank that serves the Laughlin resort corridor is located on Thomas Edison Drive, just west of Casino Drive. One of the two new storage tanks BBWD is proposing would be located nearby this existing tank.

 Courtesy of Robert Bilbray

LAUGHLIN — New construction effectively has ceased in Laughlin, according to developers who have been building homes in Laughlin for decades. Finding funding for improvements needed to allow new construction has become an imperative in the eyes of town officials and developers, who are concerned that the lack of infrastructure and no plan to fund necessary system improvements will result in a major decline in property values townwide.

Officials report that despite the ongoing drought affecting Colorado River water operations, Laughlin has plenty of water available for existing and future use. The issue is related to storage capacity and water pressure for fire protection, not lack of water. Through June, the town has used 1,367 acre-feet of water, only about 10% of its total annual water allocation, according to Jason Bailey of Big Bend Water District.

