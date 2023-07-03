Avi file fireworks

Fireworks displays, like this one at the Avi Resort & Casino, have been a part of America’s Independence Day celebrations since shortly after the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776.

 File photo The Daily News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.

Those pyrotechnics also make it an especially dangerous holiday, typically resulting in more than 10,000 trips to the emergency room. Yet fireworks remain at the center of Independence Day, a holiday 247 years in the making.

