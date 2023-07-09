BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission gave preliminary endorsement for a local school district's planned housing development.
The commission, at Thursday's meeting, voted 5-0 to recommend a zoning change for a five-acre parcel of land that is intended for the District Employee Neighborhood for the Bullhead City School District.
Commission members Sheila Barnett and Melinda Sobraske, both members of the BCSD governing board, recused themselves from discussion and vote on the issue. The five remaining commission members approved the change of zoning from single-family residential to residential multi-family, decreasing the density requirement of 35,000 square feet per unit to 3,000 square feet per unit.
"This is the first step in the process," Bullhead City Planning Manager Johnny Loera said in presenting the zoning change request to the board.
By ordinance, the projected would be limited to no more than 30 homes; BCSD has set a goal of 20 for the future with hopes of "five or six" in the early stages, according to BCSD Superintendent Carolyn Stewart.
The goal is to provide "a livable place at a reasonable rate" for district administrators, teachers and staff. Affordable housing, Stewart said, has been an obstacle for attracting and retaining staff for several years. To meet that challenge, the district earmarked about $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for a sustainable housing project. Although monthly rent has yet to be set — Stewart said district officials have looked at something in the $750 to $800 range for a three-bedroom, 1,100-square foot home — rental payments will be designed to cover utilities, maintenance and repairs and complex management with any profits going into a special account to be used for future construction.
Because of federal rules covering the grant money used for the project, profits can only go back into the development and cannot go for any other district purpose.
Two residents of the area — the land for the project is on Calle De Mercado off Silver Creek Road near Western Arizona Regional Medical Center — spoke against the project. One was concerned about privacy, noting the planned project is "going to look directly into my backyard."
Commission Chairman Mel Stein pointed out that would be the case if a developer built a single-family home, which would be allowed under present zoning, and that there would be nothing the resident could do to prevent that. Concerns also were raised about who would be occupying the homes and what that might do to the quality of the neighborhood.
"I don't to do anything and the district doesn't want to do anything to devalue the neighborhood," said Stewart, who lives nearby.
"We don't need to rezone for anything else," one resident said, adding that should was willing to buy the land to prevent the development — or any other development permitted by current ordinance — from going in.
"It's ridiculous," she said.
Barb Zarzycki, a retired teacher and current BCSD member, said she thought the development would serve its purpose to provide affordable short-term residency for new teachers, allowing them to save for a down payment for home ownership or for a bigger rental.
"I think it's going to be fantastic for the teachers," she said.
Stewart said the development, once built, would be managed by a local property management company and overseen by district officials, herself included.
The 5-0 vote advances the commission's recommendation for approval to the Bullhead City Council, which is expected to consider making it official at its July 18 meeting.
The board also approved a four-year extension for conditional use permit for a girls shelter that some residents didn't realize had existed since 2015.
The group home, in the 2500 block of Via Arroyo in the Playa Del Rio subdivision, is operated by Arizona Youth Partnership, under an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court and the Arizona Department of Child Services. It houses up to five girls, ages 12 to 17, for temporary housing.
"I do not want any type of 'shelter' in our Playa Del Rio community of for it to have access to our park," one resident wrote in a letter shared with other Playa Del Rio residents and City Clerk Sue Stein for inclusion in Thursday's documentation on the agenda item.
But Loera said the facility already has been operating for about eight years — it received a four-year extension in 2019 that expires this week — with no major issues.
"I don't want this to be a start for other (similar) businesses," one resident said during the public hearing. "What's next? We are concerned that it might lead to other things. We're more concerned about what might happen down the road."
But Loera and Kelly Tanner, director of youth services for Arizona Youth Partnership, assured residents and commissioners that the conditional use permit applied only to the existing home, solely for the existing organization, with specific guidelines to follow.
"We have protocols in place," Tanner said. "We are licensed, monitored and inspected ..."
The commission voted 7-0 to recommend extension through July 11, 2027.
Earlier in the meeting, the commission took care of a few annual chores. First, new members Sobraske and Steven Brown were welcomed to their first meetings since being appointed ot the seven-member panel by the city council last month.
Then, in unanimous votes, Pamela Smith was voted chairwoman and Barnett vice chairwoman, effective with the August meeting.
Smith asked for an amendment to the commission bylaws allowing for automatic removal of any member who misses multiple meetings without advance notice or a qualifying absence. Deputy City Clerk Debi Ogden said similar working already exists in the bylaws but, with City Attorney Garn Emery absent, said it might be better to revisit the matter in August if any amendment or changes in the wording are agreed upon by the commission.
Welcome to the discussion.
