BULLHEAD CITY — No child should go without a meal — and as school swings back into session, qualifying parents are reminded to take advantage of free and reduced meals for their children.
Two of the three local public school districts, the Colorado River Union High School District and the Mohave Valley Elementary School District, no longer offer free meals for all students.
CRUHSD meal prices are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch, while MVESD offers $2.25 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
However, children from households with qualifying income may be eligible for free or reduced price meals within the two districts.
Most parents who've enrolled children into primary or secondary school for the incoming school year have probably already seen the free and reduced application form as part of their registration materials.
The form needs to be filled out annually and one application can be used for all children attending school within the district.
However, even households that may not qualify at the moment should still keep the form in mind in case of a sudden change in circumstances, like a parent losing a job.
Free and reduced meal plan applications can be filled out any time of year.
CRUHSD Business Manager Sam Dell said efforts to keep parents informed at River Valley High School's and Mohave High School's in-person registration have gone well.
"It went fantastically," Dell said. "The communication was incredible."
The high school district saw a snag last year, which was the first year its schools stopped offering free meals to everyone, when outstanding meal balances exceeded $80,000.
Dell has previously said at CRUHSD governing board meeting that he intends to work closely with parents and encouraging them to fill the form out.
"I want to focus on the positivity of this year," Dell said.
For students who do not qualify for free meals, parents can prefund their students' food account by contacting following for each site:
• Terisa Jeffery (MHS) at 928-758-3916 ext. 121
• Terri Vildosola (RVHS) at 928-768-2300 ext. 1569
• Malena Oviatt (CRUHSD Academy) at 928-219-3070 ext. 1506
For the generously minded, MVESD offers the Angel Fund to assist families in need by applying payments to their meal account if they have a negative balance.
The Angel Fund also recognizes students sometimes may be facing hardship, but not necessary qualify for free meals.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Angel Fund by check made to Mohave Valley ESD #16, Angel Fund Program, 8450 S. Olive Avenue, Mohave Valley, Arizona 86440. Alternatively, the donation can be dropped off at the district office.
For more information about food services at MVESD, visit https://www.mvesd16.org, click the "Departments" dropdown menu and then click on the "Food and Nutrition (What's For Lunch?) submenu to see a variety of food services-related options, including the Angel Fund.
