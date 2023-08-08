BULLHEAD CITY — Parks and Recreation painted its own fun Friday with a Kids and Canvas Event.
"It's something fun to do," said Madison Valdez, 7. "I like painting. You can paint something different and do handprints with paint."
The Recreation Division does a pop-up event that is free for the community every month, said Claire Adams, recreation supervisor.
"I like to focus on kids," she said. "We liked this idea because it's easy enough for any age to do, but still very creative. All of these are very different but they all turned out great."
Jesse Valdez, Madison's father, said he appreciates the Parks and Recreation programs.
"It's really good they do this," he said. "It's good for the kids and they really have fun. Madison loves art and wanted to come as soon as she heard about it."
Emma Chrismen, who brought her daughters Cornelia, 5, and Lucy, 7, echoed the sentiment.
"They love art and all things art-related," she said. "They saw about the class and asked to come, so here we are."
Parks and Recreation has a full slate of upcoming events for all ages, Adams said.
Treasure Hunt in the Parks makes its return in September, in honor of National Parks month.
"People really enjoyed exploring all the city parks and hunting for treasure," Adams said.
Bullhead City has seven parks in total, Colorado River Nature Center, 900 Richardo Ave, Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, Dean Hackett Park 1051 Terrace Drive, Don Sullivan Park 2315 Balboa Drive at the south end of Rotary Park, Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road and Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive.
Parks and Recreation will also host a beach clean up in Community Park in September, with a barbecue lunch for the volunteers, Adams said.
October marks the return of the Farmers Market at Community Park, Adams said. Parks and Recreation will also host a striper derby and for teenagers, Glow-In-The-Dark Dodgeball for those aged 13 through 17 at Optimum Community Center.
For more information about Parks and Recreation programs and events, go to bhcrec.recdesk.com/Community/Home.
