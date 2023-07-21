Parks & Recreation

Newly selected chairman Craig Cox, center, conducts Wednesday night's meeting of the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission, the first meeting of the board since the beginning of the 2023-24 fiscal year earlier this month. From left are commissioner Alicia Bell, newly appointed commissioner Kenya Cribb, Cox, newly appointed commission John Becker and commissioner Heather Petrillo.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission is addressing an unusual situation with a unique approach.

Meeting Wednesday for the first time in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the commission scheduled an election for its August meeting to select a vice chairman for the five-member board that advises the Bullhead City Council on parks and recreation matters.

