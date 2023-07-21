BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission is addressing an unusual situation with a unique approach.
Meeting Wednesday for the first time in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the commission scheduled an election for its August meeting to select a vice chairman for the five-member board that advises the Bullhead City Council on parks and recreation matters.
That became necessary when three members expressed an interest in serving as the vice chairman — after previous vice chairman Craig Cox was nominated and unanimously selected as chairman for the current fiscal year. The appointment of previous commission chairman Gary Shapiro expired at the end of June.
Cox nominated longtime commission member Alicia Bell to be vice chairman but before anyone could second the nomination, Heather Petrillo asked if self-nomination was allowed because she also was interested after joining the board during the 2022-23 fiscal year. That created a discussion that included newly appointed member Kenya Cribb expressing her desire to serve as vice chairman.
The chairman conducts the monthly meeting and is primarily responsible for setting the agenda, with input from other commissioners and city staff. The vice chairman serves in that capacity when the chairman is unavailable.
Unable — or at least unwilling — to complete the selection through the normal nomination process, Cox asked if the board could conduct a ballot election.
City Attorney Garn Emery said he believed that was permissible but that neither he nor Deputy City Clerk Debie Ogden were prepared to conduct such an election at Wednesday night's meeting because they needed to make sure to conduct the procedure in compliance with state statutes, city ordinances and the commission's own bylaws.
Since there was no emergent deadline to select a vice chairman, that was tabled until the Aug. 16 meeting.
"I don't know that I've ever heard of that happening before," Cox mused after the meeting, noting that often times no one expresses vocal interest in the position. "Sometimes they all sit silent and you wind up appointing someone and hoping that they'll do it. Tonight, we had three who wanted the appointment."
While it made for an awkward moment — especially for the initial meeting involving the new appointees Cribb and John Becker — it did underscore that the commissioners are willing to take on leadership roles in helping determine the direction of the city's park facilities and recreation programs.
"I guess that's a good thing," Cox agreed.
The board also tabled a review of the commission's bylaws until next month's meeting. Cox said that would allow all the commissioners, especially the two new ones, to review the duties, procedures and recommendations spelled out by a document that, he said, is 12 years old.
"Let's shelve it until the next meeting," he said, getting no objections from other commissioners or from Emery or Ogden.
The board did accomplish a couple of its scheduled tasks Wednesday, approving the minutes of the May 17 meeting — the last time the commission met — and approving modifications to the Rotary Park master plan that reflect the proposed addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground and construction of two outdoor handball/racquetball courts.
Parks Superintendent Dave Heath said because the park is on land leased by the city from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, any significant changes, such as added amenities or construction, must be conveyed to BLM to ensure that those changes comply with the recreational-purpose lease. Both of the planned additions do, he said, but it still required commission approval to forward the revised master plan to BLM and make it part of the departmental record.
In his superintendent's report, Heath provided a quick rundown of parks and recreation requests approved in the capital improvement projects portion of the 2023-24 city budget. Wednesday was the first commission meeting since the fiscal year budget was formally adopted.
It includes about $8 million in planned spending for parks projects; many are grant-funded and only will be completed if that funding is realized.
The city budget process requires that all approved capital improvement requests be budgeted; if the funding source for specific projects does not materialize, those projects are put on hold unless another funding source can be identified.
Among those is a UTV/ATV trailhead parking area at the intersection of Silver Creek Road and the Bullhead Parkway, the gateway to a popular UTV/ATV area east of the city, that already has received grant funding that will cover most of the $1.3 million project.
Another $1.5 million is earmarked for a sewer lift station at Community Park to meet the need for restrooms that are lower than current sewer lines; affluent is forced to be pumped uphill to reach the city wastewater system.
And another $1 million is budgeted for other improvements at Community Park that include two replacement docks, a portable restroom for special events and additional landscaping and lighting.
Heath said he was confident the city would receive a grant to cover $750,000 budget for the repair and reconstruction of the fishing pier at Rotary Park.
Other significant planned expenditures — pending a funding source — include $347,000 for two ramadas adjacent to the stage area at Gary Keith Civic Center Park, $275,000 for rehabilitation of the pool deck at the city swimming pool at Ken Fovargue Park, $150,000 for the ADA playground at Rotary Park, which will be pooled with a similar total from ARPA money allotted to Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius.
