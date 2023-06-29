BULLHEAD CITY — As a new member of the Bullhead City Fire Department, Firefighter Seth Edwards was given the opportunity to represent the department at Wednesday's Picnic with a Hero gathering at the local branch of the Mohave County Library.
He became the star of the show.
Edwards, who joined the department about four months ago and remains in his probationary period, not only posed for pictures with many of the 30 or so people at the summer reading program, but proved his proficiency at getting dressed in a hurry when someone in the audience asked how long it took to put on the full gear to respond to a fire call.
"For an ambulance call, our people have to be ready to leave within a minute of receiving the call," BCFD Capt. Billy Peddycord explained. "For a fire call, it's supposed to be two minutes. Most of the time, it's quicker than that."
At that point, Peddycord and Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe threw down the gauntlet, challenging Edwards to put on every piece of gear — including oxygen mask and tank — necessary to respond to a full fire call.
Edwards met the challenge and then some, putting on his boots, pants, coat, hood, tank harness, mask and helmet in 1:09. While Pedddycord timed Edwards' progress, McCabe explained the purpose that each article of clothing provided, either for the firefighter's protection or to assist him in performing his duties more efficiently.
Edwards then made his rounds throughout the room, exchanging fist-bumps and high-fives with children, some of whom were a tad frightened by his appearance and Darth Vader-like breathing sounds.
Many of the children earlier had an opportunity to try on Edwards' regular helmet — and got to take home a red, plastic fire helmet as a souvenir — with many getting their pictures taken with the young firefighter.
"I love it," Edwards said of the opportunity to interact with 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who comprised much of the audience. "The best part of the job is seeing the kids."
Edwards, originally from Southern California, said he became interested in pursuing a career as a firefighter as a high school freshman, when he interviewed a friend's father, who was with the Kern County Fire Department.
"That's when it really started for me," he said. He originally thought he wanted to pursue a collegiate football career but said being a "COVID senior" and losing one year of high school to the pandemic pretty much erased that opportunity.
So now he is a member of a department charged with providing fire prevention and suppression and emergency medical services to more than 40,000 residents and hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.
Another role of the department is providing education through the Community Risk Reduction Division. Lori Viles, the division's public information specialist, read "Milo and Moxie" to the children, providing lessons about "what's hot and what's not" to avoid fire and burn dangers in the home.
Each attendee got their own copy of the book — albeit considerably smaller than the one Viles used in her presentation — in hopes they will share the information with their parents, siblings and others.
"It's an important message," Viles told both the adults and the children.
And it's important that the fire department attend events such as school visits, health and community fairs and summer reading programs to interact with the public, especially youngsters.
"So many times we interact with people on the worst day of their lives," Fire Marshall Barbie Barrett said. "It's important that they see us in other settings, much more friendly, safe settings, especially with little children involved."
