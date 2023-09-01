Bullhead City Fire paramedics extricated two people from a blue Dodge Dart after a collision on the Bullhead Parkway with a Toyota Sienna van about 10 a.m. Friday. An 88-year-old woman died at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and the 84-year-old female driver is currently listed in stable condition and will be airlifted for further treatment to a Las Vegas hospital as soon as the weather clears.
DK McDonald
DK McDonald
BULLHEAD CITY — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a vehicle crash Friday morning that closed Bullhead Parkway.
Both occupants in a blue Dodge Dart were transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by Bullhead City Fire paramedics, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman. The 88-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 84-year-old female driver is currently listed in stable condition and will be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital as soon as the weather clears for further treatment.
The occupants in the other vehicle involved, a Toyota Sienna van, were not transported to the hospital, Fromelt said. Police cited and released the 33-year-old female driver on scene for failure to yield. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
The initial investigation indicates that the van was northbound on the Parkway attempting to turn left onto North Oatman Road, Fromelt said. The van collided with the Dodge Dart, which was headed southbound on the Parkway. The investigation is ongoing.
Emergency crews responded about 10:10 a.m. to reports of the two-vehicle collision.
Five people were triaged, said Bullhead City Fire Btn. Chief Martin McCabe.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of the Parkway, until about 10:50 a.m., when the outer northbound lane was reopened. Police diverted southbound Parkway traffic onto westbound North Oatman Road. All lanes of traffic were reopened by 11:10 a.m.
