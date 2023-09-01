BULLHEAD CITY — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a vehicle crash Friday morning that closed Bullhead Parkway.

Both occupants in a blue Dodge Dart were transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by Bullhead City Fire paramedics, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman. The 88-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 84-year-old female driver is currently listed in stable condition and will be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital as soon as the weather clears for further treatment.

