BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have closed two major roadways because of serious accidents that reportedly occurred seven minutes and eight miles apart.
At 6:39 p.m. Friday, police were called to a fatal accident near Milepost 1 on Highway 68, just north of McCormick Boulevard and Davis Camp.
Eastbound Highway 68 is closed at McCormick Boulevard and traffic is being diverted up McCormick to an intersection with Highway 68 well east of the accident scene.
"Please avoid the area and if travel in the area is necessary, expected delays," the Bullhead City Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday night. "Exercise caution when traveling on McCormick Boulevard through the residential areas."
The police department requested assistance with traffic control from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
"The closure is expected to last several hours," the BCPD said.
At 6:46 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Highway 95 and Riverview Drive, where a pedestrian reportedly was struck.
"Highway 95 is closed both directions between Riverview Drive and Havasupai Drive," the police department said in a separate Facebook post. "Northbound traffic is being diverted onto eastbound Havasupai Drive then onto Miracle Mile. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto westbound Riverview Drive."
That closure also was expected to last "several hours" as police conducted their investigation in what appears to have been a hit-and-run accident.
Police released no additional information about either accident.
