BULLHEAD CITY — In compliance with “Megan’s Law,” the Bullhead City Police Department issued a community notice of a Level 3 sex offender and a Level 2 sex offender in the city.
Level 3 sex offender Peter Donth, 58, is residing in the area of Highway 95 and Aviation Way. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing about 244 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. In 1986, Donth was convicted of public indecency. In 2001, he was convicted of a sexually motivated crime. In 2009, he was convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a minor. All crimes occurred in Illinois.
Level 2 sex offender Robert Armijo, 50, is residing in the 1000 block of Gemstone Avenue. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. In 1999, Armijo was convicted of sexual assault in Montana.
“Megan’s Law” requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders.
Under this Federal Law, BCPD and other law enforcement agencies are required to notify community members when a level 2 and level 3 sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
“Megan’s Law” was named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka who was brutally raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood.
Megan’s parents demanded legislative action and believed every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
A risk assessment determines what level sex offender they are based on a series of questions and point values.
There are four different levels of sex offenders: Level 0 is “registration-only” sex offenders. These are offenders who were convicted before June 30, 1996 (before “Megan’s Law”). Level 1 offenders are also not community notifiable by State Statute. Level 2 and level 3 sex offenders are community notifiable. Level 3 is the highest level and are sex offenders who are considered most likely to reoffend.
Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear, but are published under the belief that an informed community is a safer community.
BCPD will not tolerate people who use the information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.