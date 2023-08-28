BULLHEAD CITY — In compliance with “Megan’s Law,” the Bullhead City Police Department issued a community notice of a Level 3 sex offender and a Level 2 sex offender in the city.

Level 3 sex offender Peter Donth, 58, is residing in the area of Highway 95 and Aviation Way. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing about 244 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. In 1986, Donth was convicted of public indecency. In 2001, he was convicted of a sexually motivated crime. In 2009, he was convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a minor. All crimes occurred in Illinois.

