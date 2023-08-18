The following arrests occurred between Aug. 12 and Aug. 17 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 12
1:20 a.m. — Police contacted Gabriel Perez Castillo, 21, in the 800 block of Hancock Road. A records check revealed Castillo had an outstanding felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections as a fugitive from justice warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7:20 a.m. — Police contacted Salynda Marie Hilton, 36, in the 2200 block of Highway 95. Hilton was charged with shoplifting. A records check revealed she also had an outstanding undefined warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to pay fines. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3:15 p.m. — Police contacted Joshua Tyler Morden, 41, in the 2700 block of Highway 95. Morden was charged with kidnapping per domestic violence, aggravated assault per domestic violence and aggravated assault against a peace officer. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:30 p.m. — Police contacted Tiffany Noel Amico, 40, in the 3000 block of Fort Mojave Drive. Amico was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, all per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 13
1:30 a.m. — Police contacted Rene Martinez, 48, in the 1400 block of Church Drive. Martinez was charged with assault per domestic violence, disorderly conduct per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
2:30 a.m. — Police contacted Gabriel Gonzalez Garcia, 50, at the intersection of Swan Drive and Swan Circle. Garcia was charged with driving under the influence, possession dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Police contacted Candice Lacey Jones, 41, at Jimmy John's, 3701 Highway 95. Jones was charged with theft and refusing to provide a truthful name. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
10 p.m. — Police contacted Nicole Amber Grogan, 27, in the area of Jo Ann Avenue and Wendell Avenue. A records check revealed Grogan had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Lake Havasu City Justice Court for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 15
9:10 a.m. — Police contacted Joshua J. Adams, 29, in the 1200 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Adams had two outstanding warrants: one felony warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court for theft of means of transportation and a misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4 p.m. — Police contacted Maria Dora Mayorga, 35, at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. Mayorga was charged with trespassing and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:30 pm. — Police contacted Lester David Creviston, 51, in the area of Havasupai Drive and Highway 95. A records check revealed Creviston had an outstanding warrant from the Kingman Municipal Court for failure to pay fines. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7 p.m. — Police contacted Steve Gallegos Rodriguez, 40, in the area of the 1800 block of Clearwater Drive. Rodriquez was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:45 p.m. — Police contacted Alejandro Ortiz Hernandez, 29, in the 2300 block of Miracle Mile. A records check revealed Hernandez had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants: one pre-adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court and a failure to appear warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9:20 p.m.— Police contacted Gary Alan Davis, 67, and Syble Lynn Davis, 56, during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Highway 95. Gary Alan Davis was charged with driving under the influence and later released after booking procedures. Syble Lynn Davis was charged with disorderly conduct per domestic violence and assaulted per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 16
9:30 p.m. — Police contacted Justin Mitchell Traylor, 26, in the 2000 block of Clearwater Drive. Traylor was charged with driving under the influence and later released with a pending court date.
Aug. 17
1 a.m. — Police contacted Bo Richard Lawson, 37, in the 2000 block of Oswood Lane. Lawson was charged with disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 a.m.— Police contacted Scott Alan Bingham, 63, at Circle K, 2551 Highway 95. He was charged with trespassing and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
