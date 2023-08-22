The following arrests occurred between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 17
The following arrests occurred between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 17
7:30 p.m. — Police contacted Erik Ahmad Parker, 50, at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. Parker was charged with shoplifting and possession of a theft device (removal of a theft detection device). He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9 p.m. — Police contacted Maria Dora Mayorga, 35, at a gas station in the 2200 block of Highway 95. Mayorga was charged with trespassed. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 18
6 a.m. — Police contacted Graig Mitchell Salazar, 62, in the 2500 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Salazar had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 19
2 a.m. — Police contacted Nancy Makayla Lewis, 25, in the 1800 block of Highway 95. Lewis was charged with driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence (blood alcohol content of 0.15% – 0.20%). She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
10:45 a.m. — Police contacted Heather Ann Cooke, 32, and Daryn Robert Cooke, 29, in the 300 block of Rio Grand Way. Heather Cooke was charged with assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Daryn Cooke was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangerment and disorderly conduct. Both were taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:30 p.m. — Police contacted Willy Windfield Relyea, 29, in the 2600 block of Highway 95. Relya was charged with taking the identity of another, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was medically cleared at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:30 p.m. — Police contacted Garrett John Jongsma, 57, in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Paige Drive. A records check revealed Jongsma had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:50 p.m. — Police contacted Adam Ray Hancock, 44, in the 2300 block of Castle Rock Circle. Hancock was charged with aggravated assault per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 20
12:15 p.m. — Police contacted Richard Carlton Howard, 35, at Circle K, 2551 Highway 95. Howard was charged with trespassing. He was booked at the station and later released with a pending court date.
7:15 p.m. — Police contacted Michael Matthew Guardado, 22, in the 1400 block of Lincoln Lane. Guardado was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. A records check revealed he had two outstanding felony warrants from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 21
12:30 a.m. — Police contacted Melanie Anne Mortenson, 30, at Rotary Park in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive. A records check revealed Mortensen had an outstanding undefined pre-adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5 a.m. — Police contacted Ronald Roy Burmeister, 24, at the gas station in the 2600 block of Desert Foothills Boulevard. Burmeister was charged with assault, assault (unwanted touch), disorderly conduct, threats and criminal damage. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:55 p.m. — Police contacted Anna Jo Jennings, 77, in the 1700 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Jennings had an outstanding felony warrant from the Mohave County Superior Court for a probation violation. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.