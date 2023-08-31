The following arrests occurred between Aug. 22 and Aug. ... in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 22
12:30 pm. — Police contacted Nicholas Alexander Saucedo, 23, in the 600 block of Marina Boulevard. Saucedo was charged with burglary and trafficking in stolen property. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
2:30 p.m. — Police contacted Robert Daniel Johnston Jr., 34, in the 2200 block of Highway 95. Johnston was charged with possession of stolen property. A records check revealed he had several outstanding warrants: two misdemeanor warrants from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear and one undefined pre-adjudication from the Bullhead City Municipal Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:05 p.m. — Police contacted Michael Darold Brewer, 48, at the intersection of Ramar Road and Mirada Drive. Brewer was issued a citation for driving under the influence and later released from the Bullhead City Police Department with a pending court date.
Aug. 23
12:20 a.m. — Police contacted Denise Faye Ballard, 43, in the 3800 block of Rising Sun Road. A records check revealed Ballard had two outstanding misdemeanor post-adjudication warrants from the Bullhead City Justice Court. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9:20 a.m. — Police contacted Bryan Dewayne Kell, 51, during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Highway 95. Kell charged with for criminal speeding, possessing an open container in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. After booking, he was released to a family member with a pending court date.
2:30 p.m. — Police contacted Kayshawn Davion Wade, 25, in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive. Wade was charged with criminal damage per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
2:50 p.m. — Police contacted Andrew Dale Teafattiller, 40, in the 1100 block of Highway 95. Teafattiller was charged with trafficking in stolen property, unlawful removal of theft detection device and organized theft. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 p.m. — Police contacted Misty Dione Payne, 39, in the 1600 block of Kyle Avenue. A records check revealed Payne had an outstanding felony warrant for from the Bullhead City Justice Court for a weapons offense. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:55 p.m. — Police contacted James Leonard Haskell, 64, in the 1800 block of Highway 95. Haskell was charged with trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 24
5 a.m. — Police contacted Nichole Ashley Owen, 23, during a traffic stop in the area of Hancock Road and Trane Road. A records check revealed Owen had an outstanding undefined warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court for failure to pay fines. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 p.m. — Police contacted Robert Ramirez, 51, at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. Ramirez was issued a citation for shoplifting and was released with a pending court date.
9:15 p.m. — Police contacted Warren Emerson Little III, 34, in the 1200 block of Mohave Drive. Little was charged with obstructing a public thoroughfare. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 25
1 a.m. — Police contacted Kym Alyce Ellenberger, 55, in the area of Riviera Boulevard and Plaza Drive. A records check revealed Ellenberger had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3:30 a.m. — Police contacted Brady William Hansen, 30, in the 2500 block of Highway 95. Hansen was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree burglary. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:19 a.m. — Police contacted Nakia Height and William Hart in the 2700 block of Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. Both were charged with three degree burglary, theft and theft of a means of transportation. Nakia and William were booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 26
11:51 p.m. — Police contacted Tammy Manor at McDonald's, 2250 Highway 95. Manor was charged with driving under the influence and then booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
