The following arrests occurred between Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 5
The following arrests occurred between Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Aug. 5
12:40 p.m. — Police contacted Cody McKinney, 28, in the 1900 block of Clearwater Drive. A records check revealed McKinney had an outstanding felony warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 p.m. — Police contacted Carla Ann Mastroianni, 65, in the 1600 block of Colina Drive. Mastroianni was charged with disorderly conduct per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 6
4 p.m. — Police contacted Christopher Michael Donnelson, 27, in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Donnelson was charged with shoplifting. A records check revealed he also had an outstanding undefined pre-adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 p.m. — Police contacted Christopher Shawn Conyers, 45, in the desert area north of Landon Drive and Chaco Canyon Road. Convers was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7 p.m. — Police contacted Dustin Andrew Maza, 53, in the 1800 block of Monterey Drive. A records check revealed Maza had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for for contempt of court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7:20 p.m. — Police contacted Brian Kim Jellsett, 68, near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Trane Road. Jellsett was charged with driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence (driving on a suspended driver’s license). He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 7
8 a.m. — Police contacted Thomas Eugene Guthrie Jr., 60, in the 1500 block of North Oatman Road. Guthrie was charged with criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
2 p.m. — Police contacted Kristie Ann Knight, 31, in the 2100 block of Balboa Drive. A records check revealed Knight had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City municipal court for failure to appear. He was held to be seen in court and later released.
8 p.m. — Police contacted Kelly Diane Chapman, 43, in the area of Moser Avenue and Third Street. A records check revealed Chapman had two outstanding undefined warrants, one post-adjudication warrant from the Kingman City Court and one warrant from the Kingman Justice Court for a probation violation. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman
Aug. 8
1 a.m. — Police contacted Giovanni Ray Flores, 19, during a traffic stop near McCormick Boulevard and Highway 68. Flores was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and misconduct involving weapons. he was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3 p.m. — Police contacted Lanae Dawn Baquet, 67, in the 1600 block of Mohave Drive. A records check revealed the woman had an outstanding warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8 p.m. — Police contacted Morgan Lamar Blair, 37, for at Riverfront Drive and Trane Road. A records check revealed Blair had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants: one from the Kingman Justice Court for failure to appear and one from the Kingman City Court for failure to pay fines. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 9
6:30 a.m. — Police contacted Spencer Carl Cruz, 38, and Jesse Macias, 65, in the 1100 block of Desert Nights Lane. Both Cruz and Macias were charged with disorderly conduct per domestic violence. They were booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:20 a.m.— Police contacted Jeffrey Klein, 55, near the area of Riverview Drive and Miracle Mile. Klein was charged with the public consumption of alcohol. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:50 a.m. — Police contacted Anthony Edward Tapia, 29, during a traffic stop at Lakeside Drive and Coral Isla Drive. Tapia was issued a citation for texting while driving. A records check revealed he also had outstanding undefined pre-adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6:40 p.m. — Police contacted Bennie Daniel Owens, 26, in the area near the Bullhead Parkway and the Laughlin Bridge. A records check revealed Owens had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9:15 p.m. — Police contacted Gilbert Houston Ruff, 53, in the 3800 block of Rising Sun Drive. A records revealed Ruff had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 10
12:20 a.m. — Police contacted Walter Williams, 46, during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 95. Williams was charged with driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence. He was booked at the police station and later released with a pending court date.
7:45 a.m. — Police contacted Kristopher Kyle Krueger, 35, in the 2200 block of Hermosa Drive. Krueger was charged with trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:30 p.m. — Police contacted Ramiro Martinez Arriaga, 29, in the area of Third Street and River Glen Drive. Arriaga was charged with resisting arrest, assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and later booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman..
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.