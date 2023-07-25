The following arrests occurred between July 14 and July 18 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 14
The following arrests occurred between July 14 and July 18 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 14
6:33 a.m. — Police contacted Daniel Holland Strand, 74, in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive. Strand was changed with burglary in the third degree. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:05 a.m. — Police contacted Michelle Alvarez Garcia, 44, near the Highway 95 and the Bullhead Parkway intersection. A records check revealed Garcia had two outstanding felony warrants from the Mohave County Superior Court: one for fraudulent schemes and one for two counts of felony theft and false reporting to law enforcement. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
12:13 p.m. — Police contacted Tammy Ann Manor, 52, in the 2800 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Manor had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
2:34 p.m. — Police contacted Angel Marie Costello, 28, in the 2000 block of Swan Circle, Bullhead City. A records check revealed Costello had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4:12 p.m. — Police contacted Ashley Morgan Miller, 25, in the 2500 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Miller had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for disorderly conduct per domestic violence and failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:15 p.m. — Police contacted Frank Michael Covarrubias, 22, in the 1800 block of Highway 95. Covarrubias was charged with reckless driving, felony criminal damage and felony endangerment. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:24 p.m. — Police contacted Jeffrey Donald Winegardner, 48, and Adeline Ciancio, 56, in the 1800 block of Rio Vista Drive. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage per domestic violence. Ciancio was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman. Winegardner was cited and released with a pending court date.
July 15
9:05 a.m. — Police contacted Nicholas Alexander Saucedo, 23, in the 1000 block of Baseline Road. A records check revealed Saucedo had five outstanding from the Bullhead City Justice Court felony warrants for possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 17
3:54 p.m. — Police contacted Lanae Dawn Baquet, 67, in the 1600 block of Mohave Drive. Baquet was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6:27 p.m. — Police contacted Jamie Lee Smethers, 36, and Rebecca Suzanne McCown, 65, in the 2000 block of Nugget Way. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:09 p.m. — Police contacted Bo Richard Lawson, 37, in the 2000 block of Oswood Lane. Lawson was charged with disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 18
3:57 p.m. — Police contacted Joshua P. Bowling, 42, in the 400 block of Moser Ave. Bowling was charged with failure to stop, criminal damage, two counts of aggravated assault and driving under the influence to the slightest degree. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:22 p.m. — Police contacted Russell Wilson Jr., 46, in the 1400 block of Plata Drive. Wilson was charged with for assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.