The following arrests occurred between July 28 and Aug. 3 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 28
The following arrests occurred between July 28 and Aug. 3 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 28
6 a.m. — Police contacted Jacqueline Marie Jarvis, 37, at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, 2735 Silver Creek Road. Jarvis was charged with aggravated assault on a health care worker and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6 p.m. — Police contacted Lanae Dawn Baquet, 67, in the 1600 block of Mohave Drive. Baquet was charged with disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 29
12 p.m. — Police contacted Maria Dora Mayorga, 35, in the 2600 block of Highway 95. Mayorga was charged with interfering with judicial proceedings per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
1 p.m. — Police contacted Randolph Islas, 64, in the 600 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Islas had an outstanding felony warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections for parole violation. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3:30 p.m. — Police contacted Ashleigh Mae Nelson, 33, in the 2000 block of Gregg Lane. Nelson was charged with taking the identity of another. A records check revealed Nelson also had two outstanding warrants: a misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear and a felony warrant from the Mohave County Superior Court as a fugitive from justice. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 30
12:30 p.m. — Police contacted Desiree Lydia Irvin, 58, in the 300 block of Riverfront Drive. A records check revealed Irvin had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3:30 p.m. — Police contacted Josephine Ann Liles, 45, in the area of Baseline Road and Tuthill Lane. A records check revealed Liles had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Bullhead City Municipal Court: one for failure to appear and two post-adjudication warrants. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9 p.m. — Police contacted Zachary Lee Bogenholm, 34, in the 2100 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Bogenholm had two outstanding warrants from the Kingman Justice Court for contempt of court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 31
5:15 a.m. — Police contacted David Wayne Jeschonek, 41, at the Motel 6, 1081 Highway 95. Jeschonek was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check revealed he also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:35 a.m. — Police contacted Dionicio Rodrigo Torrez, 51, in the 2000 block of Merrill Lane. A records check revealed Torrez had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to pay fines. He was seen by a judge and was later released.
1:40 p.m. — Police contacted William Joseph Ledet II, 40, in the 1600 block of Havasupai Drive. Ledet was charged with for threatening and intimidating. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
3:30 p.m. — Police contacted Terence Michael Swanson, 34, in the 1400 block of Verde Drive. Swanson was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 1
2:45 a.m. — Police contacted Hector Hernandez Carrion, 41, in the 1900 block of Highway 95. Carrion was charged with driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence (blood alcohol content of 0.20% or more). He was booked into the police station and later released.
12:40 p.m. — Police contacted Kelsey Marie Figard, 27, in the 2700 block of Miracle Mile. A records check revealed Figard had two outstanding warrants: a misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear and an undefined pre-adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 2
4:20 p.m. — Police contacted Douglas Earl Wicker, 64, in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive. Wicker was charged with driving under the influence, extreme driving under the influence (blood alcohol content over 0.20%) and aggravated driving under the influence (driving on a suspended driver’s license). He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:30 p.m. — Police contacted Kevin Janovich, 62, in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Janovich was charged with shoplifting. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:40 p.m. — Police contacted Linda Marie Bade, 58, in the 2800 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed Bade had an outstanding undefined warrant from the Kingman Justice Court for contempt of court and failure to pay fines. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7:50 p.m. — Police contacted Garry Martin Lambert, 53, in the 400 block of Moser Avenue. A records check revealed Lambert had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11:10 p.m. — Police contacted Samuel Jaramillo, 26, in the 1800 block of Surf and Sand Drive. Jaramillo was charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Aug. 3
2 a.m. — Police contacted Gabrielle Grace Budreau, 41, at the Circle K, 760 Marina Boulevard. Budreau was charged with assault, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7:20 p.m. — Police contacted Thann Ewing Mott, 28, in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive. Mott was charged with criminal damage, shoplifting and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.