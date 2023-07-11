The following arrests occurred between July 4 and ... in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 4
4:15 p.m. — Police contacted a 28-year-old woman in the 2200 block of Del Rey Drive. A records check revealed the woman had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court: one for failure to appear and one for threatening or intimidating, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
11 p.m. — Police contacted a 23-year-old woman in the 1400 block of Mirada Drive. The woman was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, both per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 5
12 a.m. — Police contacted a 51-year-old man in the 1700 block of Highway 95. The man was charged with trespassing and indecent exposure. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
4 p.m. — Police contacted a 41-year-old man in the 500 block of Hancock Road. A records check revealed the man had three outstanding post adjudication warrants from Kingman Justice Court, Lake Havasu City Court and Kingman City Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8 p.m. — Police contacted a 23-year-old at Marina Boulevard and Riviera Boulevard. A records check revealed the man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court for trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
