The following arrests occurred between July 7 and July 11 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
July 7
1:56 a.m. — Police contacted Cobry Daundivier, 41, in the 2200 block of Highway 95. A records check revealed the man had two outstanding undefined post adjudication warrants from the Bullhead City Justice Court and the Mohave County Superior Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6:59 p.m. — Police contacted a John Doe at the Walmart in the 2800 block of Highway 95. The man was charged with removal of a theft detection device. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
7:38 p.m. — Police contacted Dylan Laing, 33, in the the area of Park Lane and Riverfront Drive. Laing was arrested on suspicion of theft of means of transportation. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
10:06 p.m. — Police contacted Alex Meza, 37, in the 400 block of Wagon Wheel Drive. Meza was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and aggravated assault (impeding breath) per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 8
1:26 a.m. — Police contacted Nancy Hunter, 64, in the 2200 block of Highland Road. A records check revealed Hunter had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation from Phoenix. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
1:45 p.m. — Police contacted Charles Archer, 55, in the area of Hancock Road and Clearwater Drive. Archer was arrested on suspicion of first degree criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 9
7:41 p.m. — Police contacted Ray Casavant, 48, in the 1500 block of North Oatman Road. A records check revealed Casavant had two outstanding warrants: for failure to appear and one post adjudication warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:13 p.m. — Police contacted Lisa Green, 57, in the 2700 block of Calle De Mercado. Green was arrested on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 10
3:42 a.m. — Police contacted Lindsey Nicole Nichols, 29, in the 3900 block of Sun River Road. Nichols was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damage per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
1:18 p.m. — Police contacted Joseph La Peer, 66, in the 2300 block of Trane Road. A records check revealed La Peer had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
July 11
11:23 a.m. — Police contacted Lanae Baquet, 67, in the 1600 block of Mohave Drive. Baquet was issued a citation for criminal damage. She was booked into the police department, then released with a pending court date.
5:14 p.m. — Police contacted Michael Meador, 43, in the area of Highway 95 and Shore Villas Drive. A records check revealed Meador had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
6:49 p.m. — Police contacted John Mersich, 69, in the 2700 block of Silver Creek Road. Mersich was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:35 p.m. — Police contacted Mario Martinez Jacquez, 38, in the 400 block of Harbor Drive. A records check revealed Jacquez had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
9:07 p.m. — Police contacted Candice Martin, 41, in the 1800 block of Avalon Drive. A records check revealed Martin had an out of state warrant as a fugitive from justice. She was booked into to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
