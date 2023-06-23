The following arrests occurred between June 15 and June 20 in the Bullhead City area. All information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
June 15
8 a.m. — Police contacted 26-year-old man in the 1900 block of Clearwater Drive. The man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, both per DV. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
8:20 p.m. — Police contacted a 42-year-old man in the 1900 block of Artesia Drive. The man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, both per DV. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
10 p.m. — Police contacted a 49-year-old man in the area of Santa Maria Avenue and Sweetwater Drive. The man was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of disorderly conduct, both per DV. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
June 16
12:30 a.m. — Police contacted a 24-year-old man in the 1080 block of Highway 95. The man was charged with obstruction of a public thoroughfare and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
June 17
12:20 a.m. — Police contacted a 44-year-old man in a dirt lot at Merrill Avenue and Highway 95. The man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check revealed he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
1 a.m. — Police contacted a 22-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Jasper Avenue. She was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
June 19
8:50 a.m. — Police contacted a 33-year-old man the 300 block of Riverwood Lane. A records check revealed the man had multiple outstanding warrants: one felony warrant from the Bullhead City Justice Court for possession of dangerous drugs, three misdemeanor warrants from the Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear and one undefined post adjudication warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
7:40 p.m. — Police contacted a 45-year-old woman in the 1000 block of Highway 95. The woman was charged with theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight, criminal damage, driving under the influence, extreme driving under the influence (blood alcohol concentration of .15% to .20%) and aggravated driving under the influence (wrong way driving). She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
10:40 p.m. — Police contacted a 57-year-old woman in the 2700 block of Calle De Mercado. The woman was charged with interfering with judicial proceedings and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
June 20
12:40 a.m. — Police contacted a 28-year-old woman in the 3400 block of Sundial Drive. The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and assault, both per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
5:45 a.m. — Police contacted a 40-year-old woman in the 1900 block of Highway 95. The woman was charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
