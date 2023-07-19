BULLHEAD CITY — Police are warning residents of an uptick in scams regarding real estate sales.
"Individuals are obtaining public information on properties, contacting real estate companies and posing as owners in an effort to sell those properties," said Cpl. David Finney, Bullhead City Police Department acting public information officer.
In one case, a neighbor saw a "for sale" sign in a lot and contacted the homeowner, who did an internet search and found out their property was listed for sale, Finney said.
"One (sale) made it through the realtor into escrow, and the escrow company caught the issue," he said.
Sometimes known as a title or deed scam, the fraud involves the involuntary transfer of ownership of a home or property without the owner's knowledge — a serious fraud that could result in the homeowner losing their home.
Though scammers can target any property, the scammers prefer those properties with out of state owners and where the property tax bill is sent out of the area, said Amy Prince, Pioneer Title assistant escrow manager. This could include second homes, vacation homes and rental properties.
Even if the homeowner doesn't lose the home or property, a title scam can be an expensive problem to fix.
There are some steps home and property owners can take to help protect their property, she said.
"Mohave County Assessor's Office recently started an Assessors Address Protection Program, which was created to help reduce this kind of fraud," Prince said. "It's $50 per property, and 'locks' the mailing address to the owner, making them the only person who can change the property's mailing address."
Once the notarized affidavit is submitted, the address can only be changed with a second notarized affidavit with the new address.
The program is not a failsafe way to prevent fraud — some legal processes can overrule the lock — but it is meant to add a layer of protection in protecting the security of their address and property ownership record.
Another step property owners can take is to request a free property profile from their escrow company to make sure the property is still in their name.
"Homeowners can request a free property profile from us and from most escrow companies in the area," Prince said. "We care about people, and they do have options. The hard part may be remembering to do that once or twice a year."
For those concerned they may be the target of potential fraud, Prince recommends talking to someone local.
"Some of the things you get in the mail make everything to do with your property look like an emergency and that you have to respond immediately," she said. "Talk to us, talk to a realtor, talk to your bank or with someone who you trust. Confirm information. Know where your tax bill is going and when you should receive it."
