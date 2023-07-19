For Sale Sign

A new real estate scam is rearing its head in Bullhead City.

 Stock image

BULLHEAD CITY — Police are warning residents of an uptick in scams regarding real estate sales.

"Individuals are obtaining public information on properties, contacting real estate companies and posing as owners in an effort to sell those properties," said Cpl. David Finney, Bullhead City Police Department acting public information officer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.