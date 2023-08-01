BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police provided little additional information on two fatality accidents that took place minutes apart Friday evening.
A man struck by a white Corvette in a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 95 and Riverview Drive has been identified, but that identity has yet to be made public.
"Police just identified the victim," said Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department. "No next of kin has been notified."
Until that notification is made, police will not release the name or any other details about the victim, who was described as a pedestrian trying to cross Highway 95 when he was struck. The man died at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center shortly after the accident that was reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday.
Eidy Ruiz, 23, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious injury. He was being held on a $200,000 bond in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Fromelt said there was little new information on the accident that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Lorrie West, of Bullhead City, at about 6:39 p.m. Friday on Highway 68 near Milepost 1, just past the intersection with McCormick Boulevard.
West died after the car he was driving struck a trailer being towed by a pickup that had broken down. The truck was off the roadway, but a portion of the trailer was in the roadway, obstructing the lane of travel.
West, because of his first name, originally was referred to as being a woman.
Fromelt said that the operator of the pickup had placed reflective triangles on the roadway to alert motorists of the obstruction and was in the process of getting assistance to remove the vehicle when the accident occurred. He was not injured.
Police said they believe that West may have been impaired at the time of the collision.
