Gail Moscato, center, introduced her new pet welfare nonprofit, Positive Paws, an organization to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters, during Tuesday's Mohave County Indivisible meeting at Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, 1595 Mohave Drive, Ste. 5.
At left, Gail Moscato, introduced her new pet welfare nonprofit, Positive Paws, during Tuesday's Mohave County Indivisible meeting at Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, 1595 Mohave Drive, Ste. 5. MCI's coordinator and Gail's sister, Karen Moscato, said the group is a progressive value-based organization that champions democracy while being ambassadors for progressive values through leisure activities and advocacy events.
Gail Moscato, center, introduced her new pet welfare nonprofit, Positive Paws, an organization to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters, during Tuesday's Mohave County Indivisible meeting at Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, 1595 Mohave Drive, Ste. 5.
DK McDonald
At left, Gail Moscato, introduced her new pet welfare nonprofit, Positive Paws, during Tuesday's Mohave County Indivisible meeting at Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, 1595 Mohave Drive, Ste. 5. MCI's coordinator and Gail's sister, Karen Moscato, said the group is a progressive value-based organization that champions democracy while being ambassadors for progressive values through leisure activities and advocacy events.
BULLHEAD CITY — Long-time local animal advocate Gail Moscato has launched a new nonprofit uniting pets and people pawsitively.
Moscato, a long-time local pet advocate, was a founding member of Saving Animals In Need Together, a local pet welfare group focused on providing low cost spay and neutering vouchers and some financial assistance for pet emergency medical care.
"I stayed with the organization until the latter part of last year," Moscato said in Tuesday's presentation to Mohave County Indivisible, hosted by Black Mountain Bistro & Bar, 1595 Mohave Drive. "I felt I accomplished the visions I had set for myself within that period of time with the organization."
Mohave County Indivisible is a progressive value-based organization that meets the fourth Tuesday of every month, said Karen Moscato, chapter organizer. The local chapter champions democracy while being ambassadors for progressive values through leisure activities and advocacy events.
Positive Paws came out of Moscato's strong feelings that pets belong in homes, not shelters.
"My vision when I started Positive Paws at the beginning of the year was basically was to keep pets and people united," she said. "Thank goodness we have shelters and rescues, we need them still — but I do believe pets should be in homes."
Moscato has spent this year volunteering at the Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare shelter, helping dogs "that are deteriorating physically and emotionally," through socialization and exercise programs on what she calls Tuesday Day Out.
Positive Paws is in the final stages of becoming a registered 501(c)(3) organization and serves as a matchmaker, Moscato said. For more information call 928-275-2172 or email contact@positivepawsbhc.org.
"I will network everywhere throughout the county with people and the dogs I am trying to help and try to make a perfect match," she said.
The organization will also offer after-adoption support.
In support of the guest speaker, attendees of the meeting gathered donations for the ACW shelter, including towels and blankets, slow feed dishes, toys and other items. The shelter only feeds Purina Dog or Purina Cat Chow to the animals in their care, Moscato said.
"There are times at the shelter when all the kennels are full," Moscato said. "The animals can't help that they are there — it's all our fault that they are there."
The shelter tries to send adopted dogs home with a non-slip collar and lead, a toy, and when donations support it, a bed, she said.
Moscato said she is looking forward to the completion of the new ACW shelter, in the former Mohave Daily News building on Miracle Mile.
"It's huge," she said. "The city has purchased (the building) and owns it as of right now. It's a much better thing, they were originally going to take the land right across from the (current) shelter, but that's owned by Bureau of Land Management -- the city would own the building but not the land. I think they made a much better choice, but we do still have a long way to go - I'm guessing a year and a half."
Attendees of the meeting also discussed community challenges, including homelessness, jobs and affordable housing.
"I like to be aware of what's going on in the community," said attendee Mike Sinovcic. "The group is a good for socializing and for progressive values support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.