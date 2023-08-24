BULLHEAD CITY — The LGBTQ Awareness Group of Arizona Center will be celebrating its third year this September.
"This remarkable milestone wouldn't be possible without your support, and we would be honored to have you join us for a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and festivities," the pride center said in a written statement.
The center will be holding an open house to mark the occasion, which will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. The center is at 1960 Highway 95, Suite 5.
The schedule is as follows:
• 9 - 10:30 a.m.: Land acknowledgment and coffee and donuts with the executive director.
• 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Lunch with hotdogs, chips and drinks. All gift shop items will be 25% off.
• 1 - 3:30 p.m.: LGBTQIA2S+ youth crafts circle and meditation/drum circle.
• 4 - 6 p.m.: Dinner with Mexican food potluck. All gift shop items will be 50% off.
• 6:30 - 8 p.m.: Silent auction and entertainment.
A raffle, a silent auction and gift shop sales will be held throughout the day. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend.
"The progress and accomplishments of our LGBTQ Awareness Group of Arizona Bullhead Pride Center over the past three years have been truly inspiring," the center said. "Your involvement has played an invaluable role in fostering a more inclusive and supportive community for all. This anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, share stories and envision an even brighter future ahead."
Among its services and commitment to outreach, the pride center holds weekly support groups, including a Transgender Support Group, a Lesbian Friendship Group, a LGBTQ+ Youth Group, a Gay Men’s Support Group and a HIV/AIDS Support Group.
The center also runs runs the Human Kindness Campaign, which provides clothes and hygienic items for the homeless in Mohave County.
The LGBTQ Awareness Group of Arizona Bullhead Pride Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.
