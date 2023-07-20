0712.proposed grand canyon national monument

House Rock Valley is within the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument under consideration in northern Arizona.

 Taylor McKinnon/Center for Biological Diversity

FLAGSTAFF — Three Arizona lawmakers introduced legislation that would set aside more than 1 million acres of federal land as a new Grand Canyon national monument in northern Arizona.

Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Raul Grijalva introduced the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Act that would provide federal protection for the land considered important to 12 federally recognized members of the Grand Canyon Associated Tribes as well as conservationists, outdoor enthusiasts and other Arizonans.

