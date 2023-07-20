FLAGSTAFF — Three Arizona lawmakers introduced legislation that would set aside more than 1 million acres of federal land as a new Grand Canyon national monument in northern Arizona.
Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Raul Grijalva introduced the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Act that would provide federal protection for the land considered important to 12 federally recognized members of the Grand Canyon Associated Tribes as well as conservationists, outdoor enthusiasts and other Arizonans.
"The Grand Canyon is a national treasure and an important part of Arizona's history, heritage and strength," said Sinema, lead sponsor of the Grand Canyon National Monument Act. "We're proud to work side by side with tribes, sportsmen, wildlife groups and partners across northern Arizona to ensure the Grand Canyon remains a place for all to enjoy for generations to come and we're glad to see the (Biden) administration follow our leadership to make the national monument a reality."
"The Grand Canyon is unlike any other place on earth," Kelly said. "Protecting this unique natural wonder is critical to our recreation economy and the Arizona communities that depend on it."
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service held a community meeting Tuesday in Flagstaff to discuss the planned national monument.
“Everyone in this room has a shared love of our public lands. Everyone in this room wants to take care of them,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “The rub of that is the ‘how.’ There are always, always, always lots of opinions as to how.”
While the proposal has received broad support, not everyone is on board with the potential national monument designation.
"This would have devasting impacts on Mohave County," Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said recently. "This proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose area will be changed forever by this designation."
Several ranchers from the Arizona-Utah border expressed concern the move is an overreaction by the federal government. They worry they will lose stewardship of federal lands leased for grazing or lose water rights.
“The move represents the Biden administration’s latest massive land grab and would be devastating to Mohave County,” said a speaker from Rep. Paul Gosar's office.
Mohave County officials have noted that the designation could mean a loss of future revenue for the county — and the state — from the mining industry. The land in question previously was subject to a moratorium on new mining claims imposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012. That moratorium is set to expire in 2032.
"We cannot economically afford any more land to be taken away from us," said Johnson, although all of the land included in the proposal is currently federal land.
The area impacted is rich in uranium; that fact has been an argument on both sides with those opposing the monument suggesting the need for mining expansion and those supporting it calling more mining an environmental disaster waiting to happen in the Grand Canyon watershed.
"Uranium mining around the Grand Canyon has damaged sacred sites and depleted and polluted aquifers that feed Grand Canyon’s springs and streams," the Center for Biological Diversity said in supporting the proposal. "The proposed monument would permanently ban new uranium mines."
"The deep wisdom of the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition's proposal is shown in the irreplaceable Grand Canyon ecosystems and cultural values this monument would protect," said Taylor McKinnon, Southwest regional director at the Center for Biological Diversity. "I'm so grateful to the Havasupai, Hopi, Navajo and other tribal leaders for their vision. And I join them in urging President Biden to realize that vision by designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument."
