FLAGSTAFF — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will hold a public meeting next week to gauge comments on a proposed national monument that would span 1.1 million acres of federal land in northern Arizona.
The proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukvina Grand Canyon National Monument would cover land in Mohave and Coconino counties. "Baaj Nwaavjo" translates to "where tribes roam" in Havasupai. "I'tah Kukvina" translates to "our ancestral footprints" in Hopi.
The public comment session is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 18 in the grand ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Flagstaff, 1175 W. Route 66.
Comments also may be submitted electronically by those who cannot make the drive to Flagstaff for Tuesday's meeting.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said he is hoping county residents take the opportunity to oppose creation of the monument.
"This would have devastating impacts on Mohave County," Johnson said. "This proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose area will be changed forever by this designation."
In 2012, U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar withdrew more than 1 million acres of uranium-rich land in the Arizona Strip from the federal government's mineral entry over concerns about uranium leaching into the Colorado River system that runs through the Grand Canyon and other potential damage to areas of natural and cultural significance. If the proposed monument goes through, Johnson said, the land that was included in the 20-year 2012 moratorium will be banned permanently from uranium mining.
"We have 18 monuments in Arizona, more than any other state," Johnson said. "Arizona is over 50% federal land and Mohave County is over 90%. We cannot economically afford more land to be taken away from us."
Comments may be submitted electronically to Delores Garcia, public information officer for BLM, at dagarcia@blm.gov. Comments must be submitted by July 17 to be entered into the record for Tuesday's meeting.
The meeting is expected to involve Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, U.S. Department of the Interior; Homer Wilkes, under secretary for natural resources and environment, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Tracy Stoney-Manning, director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; Raymond Suazo, Arizona director for BLM; and Michiko Martin, regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service.
The national monument proposed by the Department of the Interior comes at the request of the Havasupai and Hopi tribes, among others, to create a protected area for cultural and natural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.
The proposal is supported by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, which includes representation from the Colorado River, Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Kaibab Band of Paiute, Las Vegas Paiute, Moapa Band of Paiutes of Southern Nevada, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute, Yavapai-Apache Nation and Pueblo of Zuni tribes.
