0712.proposed grand canyon national monument

House Rock Valley is within the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument under consideration in northern Arizona.

 Taylor McKinnon/Center for Biological Diversity

FLAGSTAFF — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will hold a public meeting next week to gauge comments on a proposed national monument that would span 1.1 million acres of federal land in northern Arizona.

The proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukvina Grand Canyon National Monument would cover land in Mohave and Coconino counties. "Baaj Nwaavjo" translates to "where tribes roam" in Havasupai. "I'tah Kukvina" translates to "our ancestral footprints" in Hopi.

