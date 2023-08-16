BULLHEAD CITY — Rain is in the forecast for the Tri-state, according to the National Weather Service in a good news-bad news briefing issued Tuesday morning.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible through Friday, the NWS Las Vegas Forecast Office said. That could bring some relief to the hot, dry summer in the Bullhead City area. But that could be followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend with flash-flooding possible in low-lying areas.

