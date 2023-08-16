BULLHEAD CITY — Rain is in the forecast for the Tri-state, according to the National Weather Service in a good news-bad news briefing issued Tuesday morning.
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible through Friday, the NWS Las Vegas Forecast Office said. That could bring some relief to the hot, dry summer in the Bullhead City area. But that could be followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend with flash-flooding possible in low-lying areas.
"Low-grade monsoon moisture will result in typical isolated scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active over northwest Arizona, today through Friday," NWS said Tuesday. "Thereafter, confidence is increasing that a tropical system forecast to move up the Baja Coast will spread deep moisture into our region Saturday through Monday, which will lead to the potential for widespread heavy rainfall."
NWS meteorologists said that systems are building up off the coast of Mexico which "can lead to major heavy rainfall impacts in our region."
A chance of thunderstorms with brief rain, short-lived gusty winds and lightning exists through Friday for Mohave County in Arizona, San Bernardino County in California and Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties in Nevada. Some parts of the Tri-state already have been experiencing that pattern with sprinkles, occasional downpours and bursts of gusty winds reported throughout the area Sunday.
The forecast intensifies Saturday throughout all of those counties with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through Monday.
The weekend storms could bring "widespread fast-flowing water making roads impassible," the NWS said in its advisory, making travel in some areas dangerous. Area washes, typically dry, can fill quickly as water snakes its way from the mountains to the river.
As of Tuesday, the confidence probability of rain exceeding an inch in a 24-hour period — a significant total for areas that receive less than a foot of rain annually — is at 10 to 20% in desert areas and up to 50% in higher elevations. That probability may increase as the system develops during the week, prompting the early advisory by the weather service.
According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's 10-day forecast, above normal rainfall is anticipated through moth of the western U.S. NOAA is the parent of the National Weather Service.
"What we don't know: exact timing and location of the precipitation, rainfall amounts and intensity (and) magnitude of potential impacts," the NOAA forecast said.
Precipitation is expected to be at or below normal for the rest of the U.S.
