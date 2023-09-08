Western Arizona Council of Governments is partnering with AARP, the sponsor of Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play initiative, for an evening of play, food, fun with friends and family tonight at Bullhead City Senior Campus, 2275 Trane Road.
BULLHEAD CITY — Ahead of Grandparents Day, the Reach Out and Play campaign lands at the Senior Campus tonight.
"We're trying to get people that are socially isolated out and let them have some fun," said Connie Fulkerson, Western Arizona Council of Governments wellness/caregiver program coordinator. "It's been proven that when people get out and socialize, their health improves, so this is a part of our wellness program."
WACOG is partnering with AARP, the sponsor of Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play initiative, for an evening of intergenerational board and card game play from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bullhead City Senior Campus, 2275 Trane Road.
"We've got about 40 registered so far and we'd love to see at least twice that tonight," Fulkerson said. "We're going to have free pizza, salad, tea, lemonade and a full evening of fun, food and prizes."
The games available — including board and card games such as three variations of Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Lifetime Lineup and Past & Present — have been reimaged from Hasbro by Ageless Innovation to help older people participate.
"For example, for Scrabble, the tiles are bigger and they're easier to handle," Fulkerson said. "All the games are intergenerational, fun for Boomers, Gen-X, Millennials, and Gen-Z to play. We're encouraging children and grandchildren to bring their grandparents."
Among the prizes available for all ages are a Walker Squawker and two robotic pets from Ageless Innovation's Joy For All Pets.
The robotic pets can offer comfort, companionship and fun for the elderly and to those with dementia, responding in a lifelike manner to touch and hugging, without the need for feeding or special care.
"The robotic pets have sensors in them," Fulkerson said. "They respond to petting, touching and hugging — for example, if you pet the cat it rolls over and lets you rub its belly. And it starts purring."
The Walker Squawker is an animatronic bird that perches atop walking devices and mimics the sound of real birds when motion is detected.
Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play initiative kicked off in June with the express goal of, "reducing social isolation and loneliness that affects everyone, especially older adults."
“Play is not a ‘nice to have,’ it is a basic human need, and the Reach Out and Play campaign creates a call-to-action to bring people together, showcasing the benefits and power of play to foster essential social connections and improve emotional health and well-being,” said Ted Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation, in a release. “AARP has embraced the vision of Reach Out and Play, and our hope is that many others will join our mission and create even more events and reasons to play this year and beyond.”
Fulkerson said her goal for the evening is for everyone to have fun.
"It's going to be a good time," she said. "The people coming want to have fun. The people I'm bringing like to have fun. So I'm guaranteeing that this is going to be fun."
