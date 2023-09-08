Ageless Innovation.jpg

Western Arizona Council of Governments is partnering with AARP, the sponsor of Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play initiative, for an evening of play, food, fun with friends and family tonight at Bullhead City Senior Campus, 2275 Trane Road.

 Courtesy of Ageless Innovation

BULLHEAD CITY — Ahead of Grandparents Day, the Reach Out and Play campaign lands at the Senior Campus tonight.

"We're trying to get people that are socially isolated out and let them have some fun," said Connie Fulkerson, Western Arizona Council of Governments wellness/caregiver program coordinator. "It's been proven that when people get out and socialize, their health improves, so this is a part of our wellness program."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.