CRHSM Garden Dino.jpg

Colorado River Museum's educational garden includes a prehistoric exhibit among the native flora and fauna displays. The garden was created as a place for children to learn about the Tri-state's natural resources and to provide them  with a place for activities.

 Colorado River Historical Society and Museum
MHS Coach Rudy Olvera MHS Woodshop class.jpg

Mohave High School Coach Rudy Olvera's woodshop class created bench seating for the Colorado River Museum educational garden officially opening today at 9:30 a.m. with a joint ribbon cutting ceremony and garden tour at the museum, 1239 Highway 95.

BULLHEAD CITY — Colorado River Museum's educational garden is ready to help children bloom.

The museum and the Laughlin and Bullhead Area Chambers of Commerce invite the public to a grand opening and joint ribbon cutting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the museum, 1239 Highway 95. The celebration offers light refreshments and a tour of the educational garden.

