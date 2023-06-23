Colorado River Museum's educational garden includes a prehistoric exhibit among the native flora and fauna displays. The garden was created as a place for children to learn about the Tri-state's natural resources and to provide them with a place for activities.
Mohave High School Coach Rudy Olvera's woodshop class created bench seating for the Colorado River Museum educational garden officially opening today at 9:30 a.m. with a joint ribbon cutting ceremony and garden tour at the museum, 1239 Highway 95.
BULLHEAD CITY — Colorado River Museum's educational garden is ready to help children bloom.
The museum and the Laughlin and Bullhead Area Chambers of Commerce invite the public to a grand opening and joint ribbon cutting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the museum, 1239 Highway 95. The celebration offers light refreshments and a tour of the educational garden.
The project to create an educational garden to display native flora and fauna was created as a place for children to learn about the Tri-state's natural resources and to provide them with a place for activities, said Laurie Thompson, Colorado River Historical Society and Museum board director and museum archivist.
Located in the museum's backyard, the garden's roughly 1,500-square-foot space hosts pathways to themed areas enhanced by informational storyboards, bench seating, a cactus garden and displays of native plants useful to settlers and native peoples of the area.
The project included partnerships with local schools, businesses and the city, Thompson said.
“The granite installed came from Rotary Park,” she said. “It was placed there by the Bureau of Reclamation after Davis Dam was built."
Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission approved in November the painting of a mural featuring native fauna on the back wall of the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse, which anchors the children’s area.
Fort Mohave Indian Tribe's Simon Garcia and his crew built a traditional summer shelter, sometimes called ramada, in the hut area of the demonstration garden, Thompson said. The area created for and by the structure will be used for museum and tribal activities, including traditional presentations such as dancing and bird singing.
Coach Rudy Olvera and the Mohave High School woodshop class built the seating, with ROTC students providing labor, and Academy of Building Industries students built a mining table.
Home Depot donated the drip irrigation, along with most of the building supplies, Thompson said. Star Nursery donated plants.
