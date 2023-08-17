Board of Realtors Association members learned Tuesday how to validate water allocations to parcels of land within Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, along with other priority water issues in Mohave Valley.
Bullhead City rests right along the Colorado River.
BULLHEAD CITY — Board of Realtors Association members were informed Tuesday of three priority water issues at their regularly scheduled meeting.
"I want our members to be aware of the issues and to be informed so that when they sell land or list land, we inform our clients of the water allocations," said Karen Summitt, Bullhead Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Board Government Affairs/RAPAC. "I want to protect our community and I want make sure that we keep our water here for our community."
The area affected is from East Sterling Road south to the Arizona border, within the water authority of Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District.
MVIDD manages 42,465-acre feet of water allocations as the contract holder with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. An acre-foot of water is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre of land one foot deep, approximately 325,851 gallons.
Summitt said MVIDD has no more water allocations for any new vacant land parcels.
"The biggest thing is to get Realtors to understand to list or sell land they need to validate it has water allocation," she said. "Realtors can email MVIDD and ask what water allocation is connected to that parcel."
(Subdivision) vacant lots may already have water allocations because those allocations were assigned when the subdivision was created, Summitt said. "Some (other) lots zoned to allow subdividing may not have water allocations for newly created lots, just one allocation for the parcel."
"MVIDD is in the process of making a resolution that allows transfer of water rights from one individual to another individual," she said. "I appreciate MVIDD and how they work and that they've changed their policy in a positive direction."
There are two other priority issues facing the association, Summitt said.
"We also want to be able to have one acre-foot of water stay on the land for every three acres," Summitt said. "So at least when the land is subdivided into three parcels, everybody can have a house."
The association has drafted a letter requesting a resolution from MVIDD to do that, she said. The letter is being reviewed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, who will consider whether or not to support the request.
"The association also found out that our area doesn't reclaim water," Summitt said. "What that means is when it goes into a treatment plant, there's nowhere to put it afterward — if somebody doesn't buy it, Arizona doesn't allow it to be put back into the Colorado River."
The association's water committee also found that area golf courses are using potable water for their greens.
"That water could be used for houses," Summitt said. "We need to figure out a way to get a reclaim system that will treat the water to A1 condition, which then could be used on the golf courses. We need to not just be asking MVIDD to do this, we need to be asking Mohave County to help with this."
Summitt noted that a community in the valley has a reclaim system for its lawns, but the system has broken down.
"It will cost $1 million to fix," she said. "(Reclaimed water) is an important part of water conservation and there are a lot of grants out there that could help to improve the system. But we need somebody to help us lobby for that with the county, with the state, with getting those grants done so we could do that. We can make it a priority versus an option."
Summit said the reclaimed water issue will require the community to come together to work for change.
"I don't want to see our area turn into a dustbowl," she said. "I don't want to see our area lose the value it has. We're all connected — from bridge to bridge, we are one community. This is only happening to the southern part of the Tri-state, but we need to understand that if that part of the community is affected, it's going to affect us here, too, because we are all connected."
