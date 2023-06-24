BULLHEAD CITY — Fundraising was on the dot Thursday with bingo games benefiting CASA Council.
"We're very honored," said Beverly Siemens, president of CASA Council Helping Children of Mohave County. "We thank you all for helping us keep the foundation going and helping the foster children in Mohave County."
CASA Council of Mohave County works to enhance the lives of dependent children through advocacy and fulfillment of their essential needs that the state can't provide.
The proceeds from Thursday's fundraiser supports CASA's Betty Moir Caring Cases Campaign, which supplies each child with their own duffle bag filled with a small blanket, coloring/puzzle books, markers or colored pencils, a hygiene kit and a small stuffed animal.
"Betty Moir was a realtor here for many years," Siemens said. "She was a very devoted and caring CASA to all her CASA kids.
For many of those children — they are shipped out all over this county to where there is a home available. Betty's dream was that no child who needed a home leave with their things in a trash bag. We made a promise to her that we'd continue."
Bonnie Walters attended to support CASA Council.
"It's a great cause," she said. "Any money they raise goes to help foster kids, so this is wonderful. I was a foster kid, and what what they do is so important."
Siemen's husband Rod, CASA Council treasurer, was the bingo caller for the night — a role he relished.
"I have called bingo before, at an assisted living home," he said. "It should go a lot faster tonight."
Each bingo round had five winners who chose prizes from themed baskets sponsored by Black Jack Pool Services, Donathan Insurance Agency, Tri-State Homes & Living Real Estate, HighTech Lending, Redmond Construction, Arizona Financial Credit Union, Baron Services and Pro-Fit Kitchen. Another prize was awarded for the best luau-themed costume.
"I try to get out into the community as often as I can and support everything I can, especially the Realtors and what they provide," said attendee Gina Thames.
Thames friend, Jaimee Oliver, agreed.
"It's always good to do charitable causes," she said. "I'm familiar with CASA from when I lived in Colorado, so why not have a good time and support a good cause?"
Hosted by Bullhead City Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, the luau-themed bingo night is a way for the Association to give back to the community by engaging them, said Dana Walter, Association executive.
"We're a membership based nonprofit organization," she said. "Part of our core standards is giving back to the community. We try to find creative ways to do that — it would be really easy to collect money from people and just write a check, but what we're really doing is bringing the community together to meet the Realtors, our vendors, our title companies, the local air conditioning guys, the plumbers and roofers and all our affiliates that help support the community.
The organization hosts a bingo night roughly every other month.
"Normally we do four a year, but this year we've decided to add a fifth one," Walter said. "We're going to do a family night bingo in July, and that will go to the Saving Animals In Need Together animal rescue."
Walter recommends joining the Association Facebook page to keep up with their events.
"Come out and enjoy our events," she said. "And if you're so moved by CASA become involved with them. It's a great organization."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.