FORT MOHAVE — Mohave County Elections confirmed Friday that paperwork was filed to circulate recall petitions on three current Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board officials.
The paperwork was filed by former FMMFD board member Keith Parker.
Parker stated his intention to file the recall petition paperwork for Fire Board Chairman Michael Bell, member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and member R. Larry Morse during the call to the public at last Tuesday's special meeting of the board.
"You three board members need to resign immediately," Parker said at the meeting. "I expect to see you resign or I am personally going to start a recall petition against you."
Tuesday's special meeting was called by the fire board following the three board members' unexplained vote during a special meeting on Aug. 22 to immediately terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract. On Tuesday, a motion put forth by member Arden Lauxman and seconded by member David Brusby to rescind the termination passed 3-2 with a yes vote from Morse, who previously put forth the motion to terminate.
Parker said he filed the paperwork, "Because of the lack of respect and leadership that they show on that board," pointing to the lack of transparency regarding the decision to terminate the fire chief's contract.
"They can disclose if they choose to," Parker said. "I know there was an executive session. When you come out of a meeting to make a decision, you should disclose your reason why."
Parker served as a member of the fire board from 2015 to 2020, when he resigned, citing frustration with Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi's, "lack of leadership and treatment of the fire chiefs and district employees." R. Larry Morse was appointed to the vacancy.
Under Arizona statute, each of the three petitions will need to collect within 120 days the number of signatures equaling 25% of all votes cast in the last election.
"It's an individual ballot recall, one for each person," Parker said. "So that's 1,096 signatures per recall (petition) by December 29."
Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324 will be helping to gather signatures, he said.
Capt. Derek Stephenson, Local 4324 president, said the result of last Tuesday's special board meeting was a big first step in restoring balance for the firefighters.
"We are thrilled to have our fire chief back and we're ready to pick up where we left off, supporting his vision," he said. "We are humbled by all the support we've received and we want to personally thank all those who came to our aid, we couldn't have done it without them.
"In the days ahead, we ask for continued support, as our fight is far from over. Our future is bright, with a community united."
Parker said interest from the community is already strong.
"So far there's been a great response," he said. "That makes me feel better and I know I am doing the right thing, not just doing it for my own personal feelings, I'm doing what's best to support this community, and that's important to me."
The process for a recall petition is a long one, he said, noting that he and other volunteers will be making themselves available at community and signing events, along with canvassing to collect signatures.
"We're going to get all the signatures, turn it in and at that time it will go through about a 60-day process with Elections and County Recorder to verify the signatures," he said. "After the whole process is completed, it will more than likely go (on the ballot) in the August election."
