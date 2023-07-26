Daytime highs in Bullhead City have met or exceeded 110 degrees for 17 consecutive days and have been 100 or higher for the last 32 days.
BULLHEAD CITY — It's too early to call 2023 the hottest summer in Bullhead City history, but residents aren't too far off if they are thinking it might be.
Summer technically doesn't end until Sept. 22 this year; it officially began June 21. So the season is a little more than a month old, but already, it has been one for the record books.
Since that date 35 days ago, the official daytime high in Bullhead City has reached 100 degrees or higher 33 times. The high has been in triple digits for the last 32 days.
But that only tells part of the story of frequent extreme heat advisories and warnings in an area that, when it comes down to it, is fairly familiar with high summer temperatures.
"Valley-wide, our emergency dispatch has probably taken 200-plus heat-related calls (since the start of summer)," said Bullhead City Assistant Fire Chief Justin Flummer. Bullhead City's emergency dispatch center handles calls for service for Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Topock/Golden Shores fire departments as well as the Bullhead City Police Department.
Neither Flummer nor Assistant Chief Forrest Taylor, who oversees the department's medical services division, had an exact number of heat-related calls among the 835 medical calls to which the department responded in June, but both said the number was significant.
Most of the calls have been for heat exhaustion, a common ailment from too much exposure to the sun or a lack of cool air that can turn into more serious complications if left untreated.
Fortunately, treatment for most cases of heat exhaustion is simple: Get the victim out of the heat, apply cool, wet towels or take a cool bath or shower and gradually sip cool water. Medical attention is recommended if the victim is vomiting or if symptoms get worse or fail to improve within an hour.
It is shaping up to be a historically hot summer in the Tri-state.
According to data from the National Weather Service, the official daytime high in Bullhead City has reached or exceeded 110 degrees for 17 consecutive days and has been 110 or higher in 22 of the 25 days of July. The exceptions were close calls — official highs of 109 on July 8, 108 on July 7 and 109 on July 5.
Maybe more impactful, though, has been the absence of overnight cooling of any significance. The temperature in Bullhead City, as monitored by the NWS-certified station at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, has been above 90 degrees every minute of every day since July 14 — a stretch that surpassed 290 consecutive hours on Tuesday.
"It's not cooling much at night," Flummer said. "People's air-conditioning systems don't get a break, have much of a chance to catch up."
Residents, like the cooling equipment in their homes, have little chance to recover. And for all the advice about putting off outdoor chores until early morning or late evening, that still might mean encountering temperatures at or above 100 degrees.
The last time the temperature in Bullhead City was below 80 degrees was July 7, when it dipped to 77 degrees early in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the last time the daily high was below 100 was June 23, when it was 95.
Sadly, there is no relief in the area's immediate future. Daytime highs in Bullhead City are expected to be at or above 110 through Sunday — Monday's projected high is "only" 106 — with lows around 90 expected in early morning hours each day.
To add to the misery, the NWS is predicting winds of about 20 mph with gusts in excess of 30 mph on Thursday.
Bullhead City officials are no longer extending the hours of operation for the Optimum Community Center to serve as a cooling station. That's because few people were using it for that purpose, despite the constant high temperatures.
Lt. Andrew Sevillano, of the Bullhead City Police Department, serves as the city's emergency preparedness director. He said last week that fewer than a handful of people visited the Optimum building over the previous weekend seeking relief from the heat.
Bullhead City residents needing to escape the heat still have options: the Optimum Center during normal hours of operation, the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library during its normal hours and the Bullhead City Senior Campus during its scheduled hours of operation.
Sevillano said the city continues to make preparations for a response in the event of a power outage.
In Laughlin, the Colorado River Food Bank and the Richard Springston American Legion Post continue to serve as cooling stations. The Legion building, at 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days when the temperature reaches 112 degrees. The food bank, at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekdays.
