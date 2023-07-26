0726.thermometer nearing 110

0726.thermometer nearing 110

Daytime highs in Bullhead City have met or exceeded 110 degrees for 17 consecutive days and have been 100 or higher for the last 32 days.

BULLHEAD CITY — It's too early to call 2023 the hottest summer in Bullhead City history, but residents aren't too far off if they are thinking it might be.

Summer technically doesn't end until Sept. 22 this year; it officially began June 21. So the season is a little more than a month old, but already, it has been one for the record books.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.