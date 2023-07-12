GOLDEN VALLEY — Remains found in Golden Valley 10 months ago have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing in 2019.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the remains were those of Jordan Victor Carvalho, a Golden Valley man reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019. Family had not heard from the 30-year-old Carvalho for "a few weeks" before he was reported missing to authorities.
Remains were found by a local resident on Sept. 12, 2022, and were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner initially was unable to positively identify the man.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives enlisted the assistance of Othram Inc., a genetic forensic company, to perform advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing. The company was contacted by the MCSO Special Investigations Unit on March 22 of this year and provided Othram with a sample of the remains for genetic testing.
Because of the condition of the remains when they were found, an official cause and manner of death was not able to be determined.
Anyone with information about the missing person case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288, and reference case 19-037765.
It is at least the third time Othram has helped identify the remains of an individual found in Mohave County. The company previously helped identify homicide victim Colleen Audrey Rice, whose body was found in January 1971 but wasn't positively identified until genetic genealogy testing was completed in February, more than 50 years after she was found in the desert inside a woven canvas sack about 30 miles southeast of Kingman.
Othram also was involved in identifying the remains of Brian Crain, of Golden Valley, whose body was found in January of 2021 in Golden Valley. Crain, 56 at the time of his disappearance, had been missing since September of 2020.
