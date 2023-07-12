Jordan Carvalho

Jordan Carvalho 

GOLDEN VALLEY — Remains found in Golden Valley 10 months ago have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing in 2019.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the remains were those of Jordan Victor Carvalho, a Golden Valley man reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019. Family had not heard from the 30-year-old Carvalho for "a few weeks" before he was reported missing to authorities.

