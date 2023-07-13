KINGMAN — Human remains found near Yucca eight months ago have been identified as a Kingman man, determined through DNA testing.
Using advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing, Othram Inc. was able to identify the remains as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50 of Kingman.
The remains originally had been found in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road. and Boriana Mine Road on Dec. 4, 2022 in a large pile of debris, wrapped in a tarp.
"The cause of death is not being released at this time," said Anita Mortensen, Mohave County Sheriff's Office public information specialist.
Although the remains were initially determined to belong to an adult man by MCSO, further identification could not be made at the time.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office were also unable to positively identify the remains.
Parlanti's remains had been found with brown “Durango Rebel” men's boot, a dark colored Professional Fishing Gear t-shirt and blue jeans. He had also been wearing a silver link-style necklace, a silver ring and a silver watch with a metal style band (unknown brand). A Bic lighter and a novelty "Fishing is calling you" cell phone cover were also found with the remains.
According to Mortensen, there are no records indicating Parlanti had been reported missing before the identification.
In February, the Special Investigations Unit contacted Othram and requested their assistance.
Othram has assisted SIU in identifying other remains in several other cases, most recently Jordan Victor Carvalho, a Golden Valley man reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found last September.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR No. 22-045997.
