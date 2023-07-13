Brandon Ray Parlanti

Remains found in a desert area in Yucca were identified as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50 of Kingman.

KINGMAN — Human remains found near Yucca eight months ago have been identified as a Kingman man, determined through DNA testing.

Using advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing, Othram Inc. was able to identify the remains as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50 of Kingman.

