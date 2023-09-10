This story originally published in a special late edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News on Sept. 11, 2001 after the morning's attacks.
BULLHEAD CITY — Davis Dam was closed to traffic Tuesday as a precaution in response to the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C. and Hoover Dam was closed to traffic from two directions later that morning at around 9:30 a.m. Parker Dam was closed around 10:45 a.m.
"At all of our dams we have heightened security, for all of our employees internally" and dam facilities, said the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Acting Public Affairs Officer Colleen Dwyer.
At Davis Dam, she said, "additional buoy lines" are being installed about 1/8 of a mile downstream to prevent additional boat traffic near the dam.
"There's really nothing we can employ within our means" as to any potential threat from aircraft, she said. "Whether or not the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Federal Aviation Agency have different criteria or situations where they have the ability to stop traffic, I think that's something they would have to deal with.
"What they're doing with the traffic in the air right now, I'm not sure," Dwyer said.
She said "it has been quite a busy morning" with phone calls from citizens in regard to their travel plans over one or both dams.
"They're trying to get across the river," she said. "The Laughlin route is approximately 20 miles longer. However, some people prefer the Laughlin route at times when Hoover traffic "is pretty bad," she said.
"We're trying to take all sorts of additional things into consideration for the safety of our employees and facilities but also for travel as well," she said.
"In light of the ongoing disasters on the East coast and in New York," our emergency dispatch center is receiving a flood of calls requesting information, said Sg.t D. Kramer of the Bullhead City Police Department.
"Please do not call (911 or the dispatch center) for information," he said, adding the dispatch center should be called for emergencies only.
"For updates or instructions, please stay tuned to your local radio and television stations."
Bullhead City Police Chief Rodney Head said Tuesday morning that his department is cooperating with the Bullhead City airport authority and the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA).
"The FAA has (given) us specific security precautions,"" he said, "and we are working to meet those mandates at the airport."
He said his department was working with the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Park Service and Las Vegas Metro police to help with the closure of Davis Dam. The city Road Department assisted the closure in putting up barricades, he said.
The Bullhead City Police Department is working with the Arizona Department of Transportation to assist with the movement of traffic detoured through the north end of town from Davis Dam. ADOT put up traffic message boards, Head said.
Offices in the city of Bullhead City remain open during regular hours, according to Public Information Officer Toby Cotter.
"The city is working with other federal, state and local jurisdictions to address any concerns that may arise from the situation that has developed today in New York and Washington D.C.," he said.
The city's TV Channel 4 "is displaying city-related information today," Cotter said.
A joint county-city meeting to discuss the sewer 208 plan, scheduled for the City Council Chambers at 5 p.m. Tuesday night was cancelled. A meeting of the city council of Lake Havasu City, scheduled for Tuesday evening, was cancelled.
"We're at war. We're under siege," was how Mohave County Manager Ron Walker summed up the situation Tuesday morning from the offices of the county's emergency control center.
One of the first things Walker did in the wake of Tuesday's multiple terrorist attacks was order the closure of the Bullhead City county administrative complex at the request of employees.
"It's in the flood plain of Davis Dam," Walker said, adding the most important thing local residents could do was remain calm and avoid using the 911 system unless absolutely necessary.
He reported no untoward incidents or hints or threats to the local area.
The county's emergency center, which normally operates during heavy rains and flooding was immediately activated Tuesday morning and staffed with representatives of the Kingman police and Mohave County Sheriff's Office, which maintains its emergency center.
"We've also been in contact with the FBI," Sheriff Tom Sheahan said Tuesday morning. Sheahan said even law enforcement aircraft have been temporarily grounded, except for emergencies, by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"We're waiting to see what happens," Sheahan added.
County Attorney Bill Ekstrom, although not an immediate member of the emergency team, said he has been in contact with Walker and Sheahan and is available if needed. Ekstrom said he will remain in town.
"I think that's pretty much assumed," Ekstrom said. Mohave County, because of the Oklahoma City bombing, probably has more experience with a "horrific" national emergency than other communities, Ekstrom indicated.
"You remember when the Oklahoma bombing occurred, there was a lot of rumors going around," Ekstrom said of one of the critical factors of such an emergency, adding his advice to the public. "I think that it's important to let life go on as normal. You should talk to your kids."
Ekstrom said he and his wife immediately counseled their two children, ages 7 and 9.
"You know, bad people do bad things," Ekstrom said he told his children.
"It's like a movie, but it's real," Ekstrom said of his gut reaction when watching televised broadcasts of the events at the World Trade Center. "It took my breath away. It was just like Armageddon."
Frank Gonzalez contributed to this article.
