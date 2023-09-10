9/11 dam closures

From the Sept. 11, 2001 late edition of Mohave Valley Daily News: "A Bullhead City sign crew closes the road to Davis Dam on the Arizona side. (Staff photo by Colby Underwood)"

 Mohave Valley Daily News archives

This story originally published in a special late edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News on Sept. 11, 2001 after the morning's attacks.

BULLHEAD CITY — Davis Dam was closed to traffic Tuesday as a precaution in response to the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C. and Hoover Dam was closed to traffic from two directions later that morning at around 9:30 a.m. Parker Dam was closed around 10:45 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.