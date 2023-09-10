This story originally published in a special late edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News on Sept. 11, 2001 after the morning's attacks.
NEW YORK — "Every day I rode the train into town and I walked to work under the foot of the north tower. Every day I looked up and admired the towers. It was a personal love of mine, the huge buildings. The bases of each covered two blocks. The center comprised four city blocks. It was the most amazing place in the world to work."
Wall Street Journal employee and previous Mohave Valley Daily News reporter David Garvin was not at work at the Journal, directly across Liberty Street from the World Trade Center at the time of the Tuesday morning attacks by terrorists in hijacked U.S. airline planes. The Journal offices are in the World Financial Center.
"I was just getting ready to leave for work when my wife called me and told me to get to the television. I watched the towers fall. Having spent so much time around the buildings, like giant mountains, watching them come down is just terrifying," confided Garvin.
"I work a production schedule, noon to eight. There are many schedule variations for the 50,000 or so people that work at the Trade Center. I would guess that at 8:50 a.m. about 60 percent of those would have been at work," stated Garvin in a Tuesday interview with the Daily News. Garvin is a type styles administrator.
"I have a desk with personal family photos on it and personal property in the building across the street. No one in my company can tell me even if the building is standing, if I will have an office there. We have no information on our people that were in our building.
"Our company is doing everything possible to set up operations and get the Wall Street Journal out tomorrow. We are working out of our Princeton, New Jersey office. That's where I am."
Garvin, besides stating concern for the large number of people affected directly by the attack on the World Trade Center was also concerned about the impact on the workings of the city for a long time to come.
"The Trade Center was a major junction of the New York subway system. It was the terminus of the PATH train. That is the train system that brings everyone from New Jersey into Manhattan. Two major train lines are centered under the Trade Center. If those are destroyed it will have a major impact on the city for a long tome.
"When I do go back to work in the city, it's going to be devastating to look at where those building were. Now there is just a hole in the sky.
"Everyone in New York is taking this probably the same way. It's personal. I'm personally offended," said Garvin.
"I have to say that since the '93 garage bombing, the city knows that this can happen and maybe it's a matter of time as to when it would happen as it did today. New York and New Yorkers know they are a target. In a way it goes with living here," Garvin continued.
Garvin described emergency services in Princeton as very busy. "I think that even as far out as Princeton we are receiving medical emergency cases. The ambulances are running heavy here.
There are police at every major intersection in town to make sure that main routes continue to move. All road construction has been suspended to make sure the roads are open.
"We are in a state of emergency, statewide here," said Garvin. "But everyone is working professionally. There is no panic. People are doing what they have to do. The whole area seems to be responding this way. We have work to do."
Garvin was instrumental in supplying the Daily News with photos and other information directly from New York sources.
